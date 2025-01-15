Paul Hughes Confident He’ll Leave Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin Usman Unconscious to Claim PFL Title

Paul Hughes is not shy of picking a fight. And especially after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s disparaging remarks about Ireland’s MMA, the PFL lightweight challenger has assured that his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov will strive for consciousness within 5 rounds on January 25.

In an interview with Brian Campbell on YouTube, Hughes claimed that the fight won’t even be as challenging as people have been made to think.

“I think that I’m actually going to make it look easy against him, to be completely honest. I think he’s one hundred percent going to be unconscious within the 5 rounds, no question.”

Usman has been dominant all his career and enters the fight with unshakable confidence, having held the title since 2022. However, for Hughes, this is more than just a title fight, it’s a chance to etch his name into MMA history and become the first MMA fighter to defeat a Numagomedov in a pro fight.

“Well the Nurmagomedov’s have been beaten before or have they? No that is a good question, to me it is more important to beat them for sure than to defend the belt. The belt is going to be a nice little prize a the end but to beat him is a life changing opportunity for me.”

Usman, on the other hand, has been as dismissive of Hughes as anyone could be.

‘I am better’, claims Usman

The undefeated Dagestani fighter doesn’t think Hughes is real competition for him and has predicted a swift and decisive victory to defend his PFL Lightweight Championship. Usman views Hughes as a stepping stone in his career.

“He knows this is a way to change his life (the fight)… Everybody will remember him only for losing a fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov, that’s it.”

“Everybody will remember him only for losing a fight vs. Usman Nurmagomedov.” Usman Nurmagomedov has been thinking about it, and says Paul Hughes has zero chance of winning at #RoadtoDubai. (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/c27jBfeJhk — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) January 13, 2025

Usman, known for his dominance both on the ground and in striking, even questioned Hughes’ ability to compete in any aspect of the fight.

“I’m really thinking how he can beat me. Even striking, I’m much better than him in striking.”

While his confidence might be midfounded, his agenda has long been clear. Usman can’t forever stay in Bellator. After his continued performances in Bellator, there has been a clamoring to see him fight in the big leagues. The Dagestani camp’s striking coach at the American Kickboxing Academy, Javier Mendez has even praised him as the most talented of all the Nurmagomedovs he has worked with.

“Usman Nurmagomedov, he’s got natural ability that I’ve never seen anybody have, he picks up things like nothing, he flows like nobody I’ve ever seen flow, he is the most talented I have ever trained, by far.”

Perhaps once Islam moves up in weight class, Usman can join the UFC and go for the lightweight title, which means it’s only a matter of time now.