‘He’s Not the F*cking Boss’: Paul Hughes Says Usman Nurmagomedov Is ‘Delaying’ Rematch Despite Fulfilling His One Condition

Paul Hughes is eagerly waiting for a chance to step into the arena with Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov again. The pair fought in January this year, in a rather close fight that controversially went to the Dagestani scion.

The fight was billed as yet another Ireland vs. Dagestan matchup, similar to the Khabib vs. Conor rivalry, with both fighters being endorsed by their respective countrymen.

However, the bitter rivalry was limited to the octagon as Khabib Nurmagomedov thanked Hughes and Ireland for their unwavering support of Gaza.

However, since that fateful night, the Irishman has time and again called for a rematch to be signed as soon as possible. However, he got tired waiting for a response from PFL and messaged Usman directly. But what the champ said frustrated him even more.

Usman has been hesitant to fight Hughes for a while now, declining a straight rematch at the time and demanding that he prove himself by winning a fight before challenging him again.

But now that Hughes has ticked all the boxers, Usman seems to be backtracking.

In an interview with MMA fighting, he spoke about the interaction, saying, “I’m fed up with all his bullsh*t. From what he said last week, he said, ‘You’ve got to win one more fight brother.’ And at the end of the day, he’s not the f*cking boss, so this fight’s happening.”

.@paulhughesmma reveals infuriating text exchange with Usman Nurmagomedov: “He said once again ‘you have to win one more fight, brother.’ So look, straight from the source right there, he’s trying to delay this.” pic.twitter.com/jmPz6Bn62i — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 11, 2025

Hughes is not taking his words too seriously; the Irishman is convinced that the fight will take place, seeing the record breaking potential this rivalry has to offer the company.

Hughes claims Usman match coming soon

The Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes matchup is widely considered to be the biggest storyline the PFL has to sell at this moment in time. It has the nostalgic element of the Conor vs Khabib fight, but is far more balanced on the cards.

Furthermore, with their fight almost going in the Irishman’s favor, Hughes offers the best chance anybody in MMA has to end the era of the Nurmagomedovs.

Needless to say, Hughes saw the potential of this fight and wanted the PFL to sign on the dotted lines but with Nurmagomedov out of action for the month of Ramadan, he fought Bruno Miranda in May and knocked him out.

Now he’s calling out the champion but he doesn’t seem interested.

Despite the doubts looming around this fight, Hughes has revealed a potential date for the fight in the same interview with MMA Fighting, “I think it will happen, I think the PFL and the Dubai government have more leverage than one man. So the fight must happen, and it will happen in September or October this year.”

Hopefully, the fight takes place soon!