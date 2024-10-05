Paulo Costa Hilariously Claims His ‘Secret Juice’ Arms Are Nothing Compared to Kayla Harrison

Former UFC middleweight title challenger, Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa just dropped a post on “X” after a random fan claimed that women’s bantamweight sensation Kayla Harrison has bigger arms than most men in the same weight category.

Reacting to the tweet, Costa simply admitted that she had bigger guns than him, a considerable bigger and natural middleweight!

“She has bigger arms than me.”

She has bigger arms than me https://t.co/hFpfnlPSAt — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 4, 2024

Earlier, a popular meme page shared a collage, showing former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley against the Olympic gold medalist, comparing the size of their arms.

The judoka seems to pack a lot of muscle in the picture compared to ‘Suga’ who looked like Breaking Bad’s Skinny Pete, albiet with the pink cornrows. A lot has been said about Harrison’s physique since she joined the UFC but the bantamweight contender seems to have taken it all in stride.

Harrison is set for her second UFC appearance this weekend when she takes on Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira on the main card at UFC 307 in Utah and extend her win to two before she challenges for the belt.

S0 maybe Costa‘s joke landed, maybe it fell flat like he did against Sean Strickland but if anyone knows how to unlock the power of the secret juice and its miraculous powers of recovery, it’s this man.

And right now, he’s using those powers to support Conor McGregor’s political dreams

Costa on McGregor’s presidential candidature

Conor McGregor wants to the next president of Ireland. From the general comments on his post he had posted back then, it seemed like he was the only one, along with a few Americans wanted it more than any actual Irish person. But hopelessness has never stopped the Mystic Mac.

In fact, Conor in his tweet called himself as the only logical option to succeed President Michael D. Higgins.

While the Irish people remain unsure given McGregor’s evident lack of knowledge about what the role actually is about and his far-right allegiances, Brazilian fighter Pauo Costa seems to be warming up to the idea.

‘The Eraser’ found a post claiming that Conor would carry out his agenda to which he replied with a common Arabic phrase –

“Inshallah.”

Inshallah, Costa’s own form also hopefully returns soon! Once a promising fighter on the way to a title shot, the Brazilian is now in a slump having lost both of his last two bouts to Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker.