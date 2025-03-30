“Sounded Like Hitler”: Joe Rogan’s Conor McGregor Impersonation Disappoints UFC Fans, Failing to Deliver the Expected Laughs

Popular comedian and UFC caller Joe Rogan has come under fire for his lacklustre impression of fighting veteran Conor McGregor – with fans on social media ripping the Jersey native.

Rogan, a long-time color commentator for the promotion, has long been critical of McGregore’s colorful activities. Last year, he commented on McGregor’s physique in the Road House movie and joked that if the Irishman went back into the USADA pool, his urine would melt the cup.

While McGregor hadn’t taken kindly to the sentiment at the time, he also hasn’t fought since then. And if he hopes to fight for the BKFC as he has claimed, Rogan suggests he better lay off the cocaine use.

Claiming the Crumlin striker must put down the “marching powder“- in a fairly disappointing imitation of the 36-year-old- Rogan has come under fire.

Usually reserving his comedy chops for commentary on society, Rogan’s impression of the troubled Irishman was that bad that a user claimed he “sounded like Adolf Hitler.”

Another then commented how Rogan’s impression of McGregor was “awful” before a McGregor faithful just urged the Jersey caller to “shut up“.

Unfazed as always by the critics, Rogan continued with his advice for the Irishman but admits that the possibility of a McGrgeor return were slimmer than a Ozympic prescribed celebrity.

Is McGregor retired?

Out of action since 2021, McGregor’s spell of inactivity has come as the longest of his lengthy Octagon tenure. Sidelined through a fractured tibia and fibula during a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Dubliner was scheduled to return to action last year.

Slated for the UFC 303 headliner against Michael Chandler last summer, McGregor fractured a toe on the same leg as his prior injury, ruling him out from an International Fight Week comeback.

Last December, the veteran admitted to cocaine use during his civil trial for sexual assault. Reacting to the admission, UFC caller Rogan claimed a return for the Dubliner was now hugely unlikely.

“I don’t know if Conor’s ever going to fight again”, Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I know his version of it. And her (Nikita Hand’s) version of it, and what played out in the court. But the reality is that guy’s partying, and he’s partying real hard, and he talked about it in the court case. He was talking about cocaine”, noted Rogan.

This weekend to boot, McGregor himself hinted his UFC career may already be over; at least until he wins the Irish presidential election.