“Pinch Me”: UFC Champ Jon Jones Shares Disbelief Over Approaching 37th Birthday

LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones meets with the media following his win over Cyril Gane at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_157515

Jon Jones cannot believe how his prime passed by in the blink of an eye. Fans have witnessed ‘Bones’ grow from a 21-year-old prospect to a 36-year-old two-weight world champion and future Hall of Famer. With the fighter now nearing his 37th birthday, he recently shared his disbelief at how quickly the years have gone by.

Jones took to Twitter to share his thoughts ahead of his birthday on July 19, 2024. He said,

“Man, I’ll be 37 years old tomorrow, someone pinch me.”

Man, I’ll be 37 years old tomorrow, someone pinch me — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 16, 2024



‘Bones’ has been in the UFC since he was 21-years-old. He became a champion at the age of 23 and set a record as the youngest ever to do so. This is a record that stands to date and no one has come close to beating it. Moreover, in the time that he has been in the UFC, Jones has cemented his place as one of the greatest to ever grace the octagon.

While his career has been marred with a plethora of unfortunate events outside the octagon, Jones is as brutal as they come inside it. During his early 20s, he fought former world champions and future hall of famers one after the other, defeating them with relative ease.

After dominating the light heavyweight division for the better part of a decade, ‘Bones’ moved up to heavyweight and secured gold there as well. Now, he is recovering from a devastating injury and hoping to make a comeback against another future hall of fame: Stipe Miocic.

Jones to headline Madison Square Garden?

Jones was supposed to take on Stipe Miocic last November at the Madison Square Garden. However, an injury forced him out of the fight. Since then, he has been rehabilitating his shoulder and preparing for a return. Unfortunately, as is often the case with ‘Bones,’ legal issues outside the UFC might once hinder his timely return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)



Jones was recently charged with a misdemeanor related to an incident he had with USADA testing agents in March of 2024. If convicted, he might face jail time further delaying his UFC return. Nevertheless, from the looks of it, the promotion is targeting a fight between Jones and Miocic at the Garden this November, and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.