‘Poison for Masculine Culture’: UFC Star Payton Talbott Targets Andrew Tate After UFC 311 Fight

For long, self-described misogynist Andrew Tate has had a hold over the combat sports community with his medieval takes on women. However, UFC bantamweight fighter Payton Talbott is happy to call him out for his gangrenous takes on masculinity while targeting him for a fight after his battle with Raoni Barcelos.

Ahead of his UFC 311 fight, Talbot called Tate a “poison for masculine culture” and asserted that if there were a scale both could be equally measured on, they would be on the opposite ends of its spectrum. Unfortunately, there’s almost no chance of the fight with Tate ever actualizing since the influencer is currently under investigation by Romanian authorities for harrowing charges of r*ape and trafficking.

Talbot has attributed this hatred of women to Tate’s failed relationships of the past.

“It just seems like somebody cheated on him when he was younger and now he has this vendetta against women.”

Tate’s views have previously been described as extreme forms of hatred for women by domestic abuse charities in the United Kingdom, and have been touted as being potentially influential in radicalizing young men to commit violent acts offline.

But that hasn’t stopped him from announcing his ambitions to run for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The bizarre ‘Bruv Party”

It should be noted that unlike the United States, where a Presidential nominee runs an election campaign, the UK elections are held for the control of the parliament. US legislature separates the elections for the President, and the Congress, while the UK elections dictate that the parliament form the government.

Tate, either in complete awareness or under the bliss of ignorance has, however, announced the formation of the BRUV (Britain Restoring Underlying Values) party.

The 38-year-old influencer claims his party’s mission is to “restore the once Great Britain” and promises sweeping changes within 45 days of taking office—or he’ll step down.

Tate has outlined his party’s charter, focusing on stricter migration policies, reducing knife crime with harsh deterrents like live-streaming solitary confinement like the reality show Big Brother, and reforming the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which he called a “rotten institution”.

While it is certainly a viral move, the legality of such a mission or its adaptability to the trenches of UK politics remains dodgy at best.