Andrew Tate Optimistic About Future Matchup With Jake Paul: ‘I’ll Teach Him a Lesson’

Former kickboxer, Andrew Tate hasn’t forgotten about Jake Paul. For a while, it had seemed like the misogynistic influencer had moved on from Paul, but the latter’s win over Mike Tyson has reportedly re-ignited the flame.

The internet personality was once on track to face Paul in the ring before legal troubles in Romania, which include accusations of sex crimes and human trafficking, put the brakes on the matchup.

But with ‘The Problem Child’ claiming to have been sandbagging Tyson, Andrew has made it clear he’s ready to step in and “teach Paul a lesson” about taking on opponents closer to his age and experience.

In an interview, Tate claimed that nobody cared about a 60-year-old fighting someone half his age but Jake did so that he could make them buy tickets. He then went on a different tangent and talked about how the fight between them was put on hold due to his arrest by Romanian authorities and said,

“ We’ll see what happens in the future, perhaps, it’s possible. I’ll escape this matrix attack and if he needs to be taught a lesson, I’ll be the guy to teach him a lesson.”

It is worth noting that Tate was extremely critical of Jake and the fight in general. He did not like the idea that Paul who would stand no chance against Tyson in his prime was being boastful about beating someone 31 years older than him and way past his prime.

Despite the criticism, the fact of the matter is, that the Paul vs Tyson fight card broke every boxing record that was to be broken that night.

Jake sets record with Tyson fight card

Tyson vs. Paul might not have been the fight of the year, but it’s officially the most-watched combat sports event of 2024. Netflix announced a staggering 108 million viewers tuned in for the historic bout. In the co-main event, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano also smashed records as the most-watched professional women’s sports event in U.S. history, drawing a global live audience of 74 million.

Tyson vs. Paul peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, smashing records for a global sports event, with 38 million streams in the U.S. alone. During its peak, 56% of all U.S. TV viewing was locked onto the fight. It also claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix for the week, with 46.6 million views logged through Sunday night.

Held at AT&T Stadium, the event raked in over $18 million, setting a Texas combat sports record. People can complain about the nature of Paul’s fights as much as they want but as long as they log in, he will keep doing. That’s just how the free market works!