‘Polar Opposites to Khabib and Islam’: Usman Nurmagomedov Criticized for Overbearing Behavior Toward Opponent

Bellator 283 Fight Night Usman Nurmagomedov reacts after defeating Chris Gonzalez by way of guillotine in the first round at Bellator 283 from the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Friday July 22, 2022 (Matt Ferris Image of Tacoma Washington EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx MattxFerrisx iosphotos274173 Credit: IMAGO / Newscom World

As Usman Nurmagomedov prepares to defend his PFL title against Ireland’s Paul Hughes in just four days, his confidence and trash talk are drawing as much attention as the fight itself. The Dagestani champion has boldly predicted a swift victory over the Irish challenger, but it’s his demeanor outside the cage that has fans pointing out the contrast between him, and the rest of his family.

In an interaction that surfaced online, Usman was seen addressing Hughes with a dismissive, “Brotha, who are you?” While the comment was likely intended to get under his opponent’s skin, it sparked widespread criticism among MMA fans.

Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul

Hughes exchange words during their face off Hughes: “You’re looking past me.” Usman: “Brotha who are you.” @PFLMMApic.twitter.com/Wa7dkbIPiX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 21, 2025

Many took to social media to voice their disappointment, accusing the younger Nurmagomedov of arrogance. This fan simply stated, “I feel like Usman and Umar are polar opposites to Khabib and Islam in terms of showing respect“.

i feel like Usman and Umar are polar opposites to Khabib and Islam in terms of showing respect https://t.co/VnBhBSSCVb — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) January 21, 2025



One fan commented, “There’s that famous Nurmagomedov humility,” clearly pointing out the stark contrast between Usman’s cocky attitude and the respectful demeanor that Khabib, the former lightweight champion, is known for.

Another fan echoed this sentiment, stating, “Seems like Umar and Usman are pretty different in terms of personality. Umar is so much more chill and respectful.” For many, Usman’s trash talk feels out of place, given the reputation his family has cultivated. One user remarked, “Usman is a beast, but c’mon, don’t make it hard for people to root for you, bro. One thing is to talk the talk and back it up, but don’t be a douchebag.”

The most scathing criticisms, however, targeted Usman’s reliance on his family name. “He says ‘who are you?’ as if he isn’t known solely based off of his last name and Khabib,” a fan quipped.

He says “who are you?” As if he isn’t known solely based off of his last name and khabib — hugh jass (@lostwun) January 21, 2025



Another took a shot at Bellator and said, “Nobody in Bellator needs to be talking like that, especially if the only reason you’re famous is because of your family member.”

Despite the criticism, Usman remains the heavy favorite in this matchup, and there’s no doubt he has the skills to back up his words. Whether he can win over fans with his performance, or further alienate them with his attitude, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, amidst all the criticism, his opponent, Hughes has reassured the fans that he will humble the champ.

Hughes says Usman is ‘overlooking him’

Hughes, who has been following the chatter online, is in full agreement with fans who think Nurmagomedov is being overly confident. He plans to expose this overconfidence in the cage, turning the tide in what has become a deeply personal rivalry.

“He will be humbled.”

He will be humbled. https://t.co/yNYkurovVI — Paul Hughes MMA (@paulhughesmma) January 21, 2025

While Usman seems to be getting a lot of hate right now, it should be noted that Hughes was the first to turn their fight into a personal feud. Earlier last year, he had proposed having Conor McGregor in his corner if Khabib would be in Usman’s. Hughes only took a step back after McGregor’s assault case came to light due to a civil suit filed by Nikita Hand.

Paul Hughes doesn’t plan to actually have Conor McGregor in his corner for Usman Nurmagomedov fight “Obviously with things going down now, it’s not something I’m going to continue to pursue.” pic.twitter.com/dWfp7Def2z — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 18, 2024



Sometime after this, Khabib had dismissed Ireland’s ability to produce great fighters, comparing it to Dagestan’s dominance in combat sports. This led to another week of controversy with fans and fighters alike joining the discourse.

Khabib Nurmagomedov goes off on Irish fighters: “Ireland don’t have fighters brother. Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else?… Dagestan level of MMA here.” @PFLMMA ▫️ pic.twitter.com/cDSsDnJGek — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 2, 2025



But the time for all of this is almost over. Hughes has a unique opportunity. The Nurmagomedov family just suffered their first professional MMA loss last week when Usman’s brother Umar lost to Merav Dvalishvili. If Hughes also manages to pull this off against Usman, he will have madee a real dent in their legacy.