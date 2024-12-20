Popular MMA Page Admin Triumphs in Dana White’s Challenge to Secure UFC Marketing Job

In a bold and unconventional move, Dana White has turned his personal health journey into a game-changer for someone else. The UFC boss, who’s been vocal about his revamped health and wellness routine, challenged the admin of a popular MMA page to lose weight—with a marketing job at the UFC on the line. The admin rose to the occasion, shedding the pounds and securing the gig in what can only be described as a life-changing win.

Kareem Elnashar who operates the page, ‘nasharmma’ has earlier posted a video of him successfully completing White’s challenge. The page run by Elnashar has 196,000 followers and regularly posts updates about mixed martial arts.

However, this time it was all about a deeply personal triumph for Elnashar.

“6 months ago I told Dana White that if I lost weight before the end of the year, I’d get to work for him in the UFC, here’s how it went…Thank you @danawhite”

In the video, Elnashar is seen sharing clips of his daily workouts, eating clean, and more. At the end of the video, he shows his incredible 40-pound weight loss transformation; going from 321 pounds to 231 pounds.

However, at this point in time, White has not responded to him nor has he offered him the job promised in the UFC. But hold on to your horses. He might just yet!

This is not the first time that White has given a fan a shot at working in the UFC.

White offers fighter a chance to sign for UFC

At the UFC 308 pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, the UFC bossman did something totally unexpected.

During the fan Q&A, a 25-year-old amateur fighter from Tajikistan, Dorobshokh Nabotov, seized the mic—and his moment—to ask White for a shot at the UFC. With an unbeaten record and no manager, Nabotov pitched himself directly to the boss, saying he would compete in the lightweight division.

White, intrigued, invited him on stage and connected him with UFC staff, asking, “Where were you during the Contender Series?” He later told TMZ that Nabotov’s chance would come in December during a ‘Dana White: Looking for a Fight’ event in Korea, hosted by Korean Zombie. If Nabotov won, White promised to sign him.

Unfortunately, he lost to Matheus Camillo in a unanimous decision, who has now reportedly been signed by the UFC.

So, the moral of the story is, shoot your shot. Sometimes it won’t work out but you don’t know till you do!