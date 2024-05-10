“Post More of These”: MMA Journalist Helen Yee’s Stunning Swimsuit Photos Post Tanning Sparks Fans’ Excitement

Besides popular fighters doing their best to grow the sport, promotions like the UFC have influencers and media personalities that bring a lot of eyeballs to its events. YouTuber turned/ influencer Nina Marie Daniele is one such individual who has kept the ball rolling with her witty interviews. Another is veteran Helen Yee who has been a part of the same endeavor for years now.

Recently, the Vegas native turned the heat up posting a spicy picture of herself on her social media to tease the fandom. Yee who is also a swimming champion posted a picture with a swimsuit on. She added a quirky caption to it as well that goes by,

“Can’t wait to even out my swimsuit tan lines. Trying to work on my pancake.”

The tan lines, the back pose, and the raunchy caption were enough for the fandom to go head over heels. Seeing the post one over-excited fan wanted more ‘pancakes,’ commenting,

“Post more of these lol.”

Whereas another fan drew Nina Marie into the picture, writing,

“looks like @ninamdrama will want a pancake contest soon.”

With emotions running high, a fan took things to another level, complimenting the interviewer on her tight-toned body.

“Looks like your efforts are working!”

Others were really in for the show, complimenting Yee with words,

“Damn Helen that look gorgeous to me”

Well for starters this wasn’t the first time Yee got the approval from the fandom. While it wasn’t quite like this before, Yee’s Stone Cold antics month earned her a lot of fans in March.

Helen Yee’s Stone Cold Steve Austin tribute wins over the fandom

Authenticity and creativity is what makes Helen Yee stand apart from other personalities. In March, she proved just that, when she paid a homage to former WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin. Yee reminded fans of the golden era of the promotion, the Attitude Era of the 90s, taking them on a trip down memory lane.

Popping a ‘bud’ on 3:16 the presenter gave a massive shout-out to the Texas Rattlesnake, renowned for his epic catchphrases and beer-drinking, mud-stomping, anti-authority character. Soon after, fans bombarded the post chanting “HELL YEAH” as they joined in the celebration.

Yee shared the video in an outfit similar to Austin’s, complete with the iconic skull jacket and jeans pants, and topped it off with the ‘Texas Rattlesnake’s’ beer bash celebration – fitting a tribute to the ever-popular persona of Stone Cold Steve Austin.