VIDEO: MMA Heartthrob Helen Yee Goes Full ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to Celebrate 3:16 Declaration Day

No doubt, WWE isn’t as popular as before. However, throughout the years, with superstars like The Rock, John Cena, and others, three letters promotion has built a cult fanbase. The popularity of wrestling owes much to its iconic catchphrases like “you can’t see me” and “acknowledged me,” but none are as celebrated as Stone Cold Steve Austin’s “3:16.” This is so popular that WWE fans started celebrating it on the 16th of March every year. Just like many fans, this time MMA heartthrob Helen Yee posted a video doing a beer bash in true Steve Austin style.

Helen Yee has risen as one of the popular sports media personalities, known for her humor, unfiltered commentary, and entertaining persona. On March 16th, she didn’t miss out on showcasing her fandom for Stone Cold. On 3:16 day celebration, she shared a video where she is wearing an outfit similar to Austin’s, complete with the iconic jacket and pants, and to top it all off, she also did the beer bash celebration, a tribute to Austin’s persona that resonates with WWE fans.

The video is a throwback from three years ago, showing her dressed up as a WWE legend for Halloween. However, it’s not the first time and only video she’s paid tribute to Austin; every year, she shares a post with a beer bash celebration, highlighting her deep fandom for ‘Texas Rattlesnake’.

What’s the story behind the iconic catchphrase of Stone Cold Steve Austin?

3:16 has become linked with Steve Austin’s WWE character. It all started in 1996 when Austin won the King of the Ring by beating Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. He used the term for the first time then, not realizing it would make him a superstar. It was in response to Roberts’ biblical promo before the match. Replying to him he stated,

“You say your prayer and it didn’t get you anywhere. Talk about your Psalms, talk about John 3:16. Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your a**!”

After this, it became so popular that it stuck with him forever, becoming an iconic promo that fans still revisit on 3:16. Interestingly, the cult following behind this catchphrase has made it the highest-selling merchandise of all time in the history of the company, even after more than 20 years since he retired.