“Promise I’m There”: Adin Ross Commits to Headlining Sean O’Malley’s Amateur MMA Event Against Sketch

Adin Ross is officially stepping inside the cage! During a recent live stream with UFC champ Sean O’Malley, Ross agreed to headline an amateur MMA event organized by the UFC bantamweight champion himself.

The popular streamer confirmed he’s all in to face Sketch in the main event, saying, “Promise I’m there”. O’Malley had been pitching the idea of a fight night featuring internet personalities, and with Ross on board, it looks like the event is actually coming together.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting to see the streamer put on the gloves and throw down and see what the rest of the card looks like.

Ross was recently joined by O’Malley during one of his live streams just a few days prior to his title defense against Merab Dvalishvili. During their conversation, the bantamweight champion tried to convince Ross into stepping into the cage for an amateur MMA fight against someone of a similar skill level.

“Suga show fighting championship, one minute rounds.Maybe one minute you vs someone boxing or maybe some MMA but someone your skill level. Hey, what about you vs Sketch? Three, three minute rounds, amateur MMA rules no elbows no knees. Let’s plan on it being sometime in late october, early November. I’ll figure out the details and let you know.”

Sean O’Malley will be hosting a boxing/mma fight between Adin Ross and Sketch pic.twitter.com/uekDCTTmVc — ryan (@scubaryan_) September 12, 2024



Now, Sketch is a popular streamer who has been increasingly involved with the MMA community over the past few months. There has been a significant amount of interest by popular streamers in MMA and the fighters.

A number of them including Ross and others such as Sneako, have in the past sparred fighters in order to immerse themself into the sport. For Ross however, the friendship with O’Malley is much stronger.

Adin Ross’ pricey gifts for O’Malley

Adin Ross knows how to treat a champ! The popular streamer surprised UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley with a custom “Suga” candy paint low rider after his big win against ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299.

When O’Malley removed the blindfold to reveal the hot pink 1975 Chevy Caprice, he was in pure shock, yelling, “No way! Bro, that’s crazy!”.

The car, from the High Class Car Club in Glendale, features a vibrant metallic paint job, chromed-out suspension, and hydraulic controls—perfectly matching O’Malley’s flashy personality. After getting a tutorial, O’Malley immediately took the low rider for a spin.

But Ross wasn’t done yet. Despite taking a beating during their earlier sparring session, he also stated that he had an Richard Mille waiting for the bantamweight champion.

Wonder what O’Malley gets if he manages to go past Merab Dvalishvili in his second title defense at the UFC Noche.