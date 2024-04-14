mobile app bar

After $100,000 GTA-Inspired ‘Dream Car,’ Adin Ross Presents Sean O’Malley With Custom Richard Mille

Sean O’Malley does share a special relationship with popular streamer, Adin Ross. Ross, who is known for his generous nature, has been showing one gift after the other on the bantamweight champion. Earlier this month, the streamer purchased a pink GTA-inspired dream car for O’Malley. This gift was to honor Ross’ promise of gifting the fighter a car if he managed to best Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

Now, it seems like the car was just the beginning, as Adin Ross has recently gifted ‘Suga’ a custom-made Richard Mille watch. This watch is unlike any other of its kind as it has a pink strap to match the fighter’s favorite color. Naturally, O’Malley was beyond grateful for this watch and made it evident on social media, where he said,

“Holy Sh*t. Boys he just gifted me my OG f*cking Richard Mille pink strap. What the f*ck.”

Life has been quite exciting for the bantamweight champion as of late. Outside of fighting, he has a successful podcast, a beautiful family, and a lavish lifestyle, which keeps getting luxurious with time. However, he is eager to return to the cage, which leads to the question of his next opponent.

The next opponent for Sean O’Malley

O’Malley has an array of opponents to choose from in the division. However, he has one fighter on his mind and that is Merab Dvalishvili. The Bantamweight prospect has been calling out O’Malley for a long period and it appears that this fight might come to fruition because the champion welcomes it. Following his last win, O’Malley said,

“Merab is f****** next. Your wish is granted.” He added, “I like the fight for me. There are multiple ways to win. I’m excited about the fight now, finally. I was never ducking him, I was just never excited to fight him. He’s just such a, I don’t know — now, is it the right time?

This match-up does promise a lot of intensity and will live up to its excitement. However, only time can tell when the UFC will greenlight it.

