“Punches in Slow Motion”: Fans Worry Nick Diaz Isn’t Ready for UFC Return After Training Video Surfaces

Nick Diaz is set to make his UFC return after his tough loss to Robbie Lawler in September 2021, a fight that left fans worried, especially since it was his first outing in six years. Now, with a newly released training video hitting the internet, those concerns are back in full force.

In the clip, Diaz looks noticeably slow, prompting fans to question whether he’s truly ready to step back into the octagon. Given how his last performance went, many are left wondering if this comeback is a good idea or if it might be time for him to hang up the gloves for good.

Diaz’s last return to the octagon came out of the blue. The elder Diaz brother was on the sidelines for six years before he decided to come back against Lawler.

But when he did, he looked slow, out of shape. To sum it up, he did not look like someone who belonged in the octagon with the most skilled mixed martial artists.

To make things worse, after that fight, Diaz sat on the sidelines for three years before deciding to come back once again. Needless to say, Vicente Luque is not someone who is going to take it easy against the OG and therefore, fans have more reason to be worried.

His recent training video did not help his cause either as fans flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

One fan said, “I miss prime Nick Diaz.”

Another fan added, “Old and slow.”

“Love Nick Diaz. Time is definitely not on his side now though, he’s getting old.”– commented a concerned fan.

“Bro punches in slow motion”– commented a fan

Not only are fans not onboard with the fight, Diaz’s own camp has some apprehensions as well.

Diaz’s coach skeptical on upcoming Luque fight

The OG Stockton Slugger is gearing up for his big return against Luque at UFC 310. However, there are some concerning signs coming from his camp. Firstly, rhe iconic fighter, a staple of the UFC since the early 2010s, is looking to bounce back after a rough patch.

This includes three straight losses and a No Contest against Anderson Silva.

And then there’s Cesar Gracie, Diaz’s long-time coach, who recently shared that he hasn’t been heavily involved in the training camp for this fight.

This has raised some eyebrows. He even admitted that taking this fight doesn’t make much sense given Diaz’s career stage.

“If I was advising Nick, I wouldn’t have recommended this fight,” Gracie said honestly. Fans are left wondering if this comeback is the right move for Diaz or if it’s a risky step in the wrong direction.