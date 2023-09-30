Real Madrid Superfan Khabib Nurmagomedov Gushes Over Young Barcelona Star for Playing Against Sergio Ramos

The UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest MMA superstars due to his achievements in the sport. But, he has consistently displayed his passion for football. Furthermore, ‘The Eagle’ has been a devoted supporter of Real Madrid since a young age. Despite his loyalty to the Madrid club, in his recent Instagram story, he praised a 16-year-old Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. The youngster played against the Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.

The legendary defender departed ‘Los Blancos’ in 2021 to join PSG, and he currently plays for the Spanish side of Sevilla. In their recent match against Barcelona, in which they lost 1-0, a young star named Yamal stole the spotlight due to his special connection with Sergio Ramos.

Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Lamine Yamal playing against Sergio Ramos

The Dagestani shared a reel on his Instagram Stories featuring a young Lamine Yamal. The budding Barcelona star had served as the Real Madrid mascot alongside Ramos seven years ago. Now, as a 16-year-old right-winger, he found himself facing Sergio Ramos on the pitch when his team beat Sevilla 1-0.

Famous soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano uploaded a reel capturing this connection, which drew the attention of ‘The Eagle‘. The undefeated Dagestani praised the winger by uploading the reel on his Instagram story. He wrote:

“Just wow“

Unfortunately, the former Real Madrid captain scored an own goal that ultimately contributed to Barcelona’s victory. The rivalry between Madrid and Barcelona has been intense for decades.

It would indeed be a challenge for Khabib Nurmagomedov, a childhood Real Madrid fan, to share this post. Moreover, he once declined to take a photo with a young Barcelona fan showing his allegiance to the ‘Los Blancos’.

When Nurmagomedov teased a young Barcelona fan

The former UFC lightweight champ supported Real Madrid and even met Cristiano Ronaldo during his playing days, showing his love for the team. One such instance showcasing his passion for the club occurred in 2020, when a young fan requested a photo with the Dagestani, but he declined.

‘The Eagle’ asked the young fan to say ‘Hala Madrid’ or else he wouldn’t take a picture with him. He said:

“No, no, no, he is a Barcelona guy, no. Not with you brother… if you say Hala Madrid, we are going to take a picture.”

Despite his allegiance to Barcelona’s fierce rivals in Madrid, Nurmagomedov is graciously acknowledging the remarkable achievements of the Barça prodigy. This reflects the Dagestani’s sportsmanship and character. With the Eagle’s stamp of approval, the young winger already boasts a big fan in his corner.