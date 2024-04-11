Renato Moicano Admits Initial Disappointment Over Absence of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor on UFC 300 Card

Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, not being a part of UFC 300, came as a shock to Renato Moicano. The pair are two of the biggest UFC superstars of all time. Both have a humongous fan following and are the perfect fighters to be a part of a card as historic as UFC 300. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Renato Moicano did not seem happy with the card not featuring the superstars despite Dana White’s promise for a ‘super fight’.

While Jon Jones will fight again this year and he wants to take on Stipe Miočić, that fight would not be featured on the UFC 300 card. Likewise, Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his return to the UFC this year, but he too couldn’t make it for the April card. In a recent interview uploaded by MMA Fighting on YouTube, Moicano expressed his opinions regarding the same. He said,

“I was talking a lot of shit about the card. Especially because I wanted to see like Jon Jones, Conor McGregor. But, I think Alex Pereira is becoming a star in the UFC and at the end of the day the card could not get any better.”

However, the Brazilian soon clarified that with Alex Pereira gaining a significant amount of fan following, it was probably the right choice for Dana White and co. to feature him on the main event. As a matter of fact, Renato Moicano himself will be fighting on the UFC 300 card. He will take on Jalin Turner on the preliminary card in a lightweight bout.

Meanwhile, as the debates surfaces regarding the absence of Jones and McGregor, there are reasons for both of them to not turn up for the mega showdown in April.

Jon Jones rejected a chance to headline UFC 300 as Conor McGregor remains busy with movie premiere

Jon Jones revealed that the UFC had called him up, asking him to headline the UFC 300 card. However, Jones has not fully recovered from his injury and was not ready for an in-octagon clash. The UFC Heavyweight Champion traveled to Australia recently. During an interview with Submission Radio, he spoke about the UFC 300 call-up. Jones said,

“I got a call from Hunter Campbell…he said Jon I know it’s only nine weeks away but if there’s any chance that you’d be up to it, man it’d be awesome news for the community….As honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don’t think I’d be ready.”

Jon Jones went on to say that he only has a few fights left in him before hanging up the gloves. So he would like to be fully prepared for his fights and not do any short-notice ones. As for Conor McGregor, he could not come back to headline UFC 300 because he was too busy doing media promotion for his new movie ‘Road House’.