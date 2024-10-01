Renato Moicano Demands Spot Among Top 10 in UFC Rankings, Gains Support From Ariel Helwani

November 12, 2022, New York, New York, USA: Renato Moicano L speaks to announcer Joe Rogan after his win during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. New York USA – ZUMA RID 20221112_mda_r187_535 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Renato Moicano put on a strong performance against Benoit Saint-Denis last weekend at UFC Paris, making a strong case to his claim for a top 10 rank. However, ‘Money’ has still not broken the top 10 in the division despite being on a 6-fight winning streak.

The Brazilian keeps on putting solid performances one after the other but does not seem to be getting the recognition for it. So, he decided to take matters into his own hands with the help of his fans by posting a graphic on X making a case for why he should be ranked #6 in the lightweight rankings.

“Time to be the number 6 in the world!!! Tag the reporters and let’s make this happen #easymoney #ufc”

Moicano received immediate support from UFC analyst Ariel Helwani, who argued that the Brazilian had a strong case to make.

“He makes a strong point”

He makes a strong point https://t.co/WlXUoXgXmY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 1, 2024

Moicano’s pointed out how Michael Chandler, who is currently ranked #6 has not fought in 2 years and #7 ranked Beneil Dariush has 2 losses to his name, #8 ranked Mateusz Gamrot also has a loss to his name and so on.

And given that Moicano is doing much better comparatively and is on a 6 fight win streak with 5 stoppages, he just wants the recognition he deserves. and he wants to fight for it.

Specifically, he wants to fight a ranked opponent who he thinks does not deserve his spot.

Moicano calls out The Hookman to a fight

The Brazilian fighter appeared on the UFC broadcast ahead of his fight last weekend and during the segment with former UFC Middleweight Champion, Michael Bisping, he spoke about how Dan Hooker did not deserve to be in the top rankings,

“Dan Hooker easy money. I don’t know how he’s in the top 5 or top 6 that’s unbelievable. That is like seeing a turtle in a tree. Have you seen a turtle in a tree? Somebody put him there.”

Renato Moicano says Dan Hooker being in the Top (15) is F*ckn CRAZY “It’s like seeing a turtle in a TREE!” #UFCParis @moicanoufc @bisping @danthehangman pic.twitter.com/UEJaIz8Kub — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) September 28, 2024

The Brazilian then went on to talk about what he would do to Hooker as well. He revealed that if he took Hooker down the fight would be done and dusted.

He then claimed that the #5 ranked lightweight had no ground game and called him ‘easy money’ and an easy pass to the title shot. Unfortunately, it seems that despite these exhaustive marketing strategies, the Brazilian still has a long way to go before he makes it to Islam Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight gold.