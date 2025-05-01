“There is No Way”: Joe Rogan Accused of Turning Khabib’s Bear Story Into Modern MMA Myth

Every once in a while, the internet stumbles upon a question so strange, so oddly specific, that it sends everyone spiraling into debate mode. Think Bermuda Triangle theories, the elusive cure for cancer, or the age-old dilemma—could a hundred men take down one gorilla? Naturally, in the middle of all this madness, UFC lightweight Renato Moicano couldn’t resist chiming in.

But as the conversation veered toward MMA legends and mythical toughness, it somehow looped back to one of the sport’s most iconic stories—Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear. And that’s when Joe Rogan’s name entered the chat, accused of turning a childhood moment into full-blown MMA mythology.

There are a few clips that stand out distinctly over the course of his career with the UFC for Khabib. One of these clips was filmed long before he even stepped foot in the UFC.

In the video, he is seen wrestling a baby bear while his father was recording the video and giving him tips on how to beat a tough adversary. While Khabib reportedly came out victorious, the video has now been questioned as Moicano bashed yet another stupid internet trend.

During a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Show me the Money’, Moicano was asked who would fare better, 100 UFC fighters vs a gorilla or 100 Navy SEALs vs a gorilla.

Annoyed, Moicano claimed, “I think everyone would get f**ked by a gorilla. Everyone would get fu*ked by a gorilla, have you seen a gorilla? That is so dumb.”

“That is like asking if someone could fight a bear. I am telling you like Joe Rogan, on the podcast, he always talks about bears, there is no way a human being can defeat an animal like a gorilla”, he reiterated.

While the obvious answer would be to pick a gorilla irrespective of who stands in front of it, for a certain former UFC champion, it doesn’t matter which one of god’s creations he goes to battle with.

UFC fighters weigh in on gorilla debate

Some folks say the sheer numbers would be enough. Others argue there’s no chance, especially when a silverback’s ability to lift 10 times its body weight, bite with 1,300 PSI of force, and sprint at 25 MPH is considered.

To put that into perspective, the silverback can squish a human skull like it was cake. Noting the same, the former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill, is betting on our evolutionary cousins.

“If you have a .22 and you shot a gorilla. That’s not going to do sh*t but piss it off, right? So, what the f*ck are your fist and your feet going to do?” Hill raised an important question.

However, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is so eager to fight off the animal that he was happy to take off his pants in public.

100 men vs 1 gorilla pic.twitter.com/zdNm4qgiGH — UFC (@ufc) April 30, 2025



UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal also said he’s game if there are three people like him. But leave it to Conor McGregor to jump in with full confidence. The guy literally has a tattoo of a gorilla eating a heart on his chest, so you can probably guess where he stands.

“On behalf of gorillas, I’d smoke a 100 easy,” McGregor tweeted. Perhaps, being one of these 100 people, McGregor promises to smoke is the rare opportunity Michael Chandler has been looking for. Wouldn’t that be some sight to behold!