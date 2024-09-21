Renato Moicano Picks Raul Rosas Jr. and Hasbulla as UFC’s Most Handsome Stars Alongside Him

Renato Moicano is quickly becoming a fan favorite, not just for his skills in the Octagon but for his hilarious and unfiltered takes on his podcast and interviews. In a recent interview, Moicano tackled a tough question: who are the UFC’s best-looking fighters? After a lot of playful deliberation, he narrowed it down to a top three that’s sure to surprise.

Alongside himself, he named rising star Raul Rosas Jr. and, in a hilarious twist, Hasbulla as the UFC’s most handsome. With his signature humor, Moicano reminded everyone that his charm goes way beyond fighting. The lightweight star who returns to action in a week’s time against Benoit St-Denis, dived deeper into his analysis of the top three best looking fighters in the UFC saying,

“Top one Renato Moicano for sure. Top 2, Raul Rosas Jr. because I said he is prettier than me. Hasbulla number 3. I will stay on these three options.”

Of course, no one would care for the jokes Moicano was bad at what his actual job is but then the Brazilian is on fire right now! He’s riding a three-fight winning streak, including a recent TKO win over Jalin Turner at UFC 300.

With five wins in his last six fights he’s cruising through the lightweight roster; his only hiccup being a decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos on short notice. Moicano will be now be hoping to add a win outside the octagon at UFC: Fight Night along in quest for that elusive title shot.

But despite being on a career high and true to his comedic persona, the Brazilian took an honest moment to explain his comments about teenage fighter Raul Rosas Jr.

Moicano explains Rosas ‘ugly’ joke

The Brazilian lightweight had recently faced criticism for jokingly calling MMA prospect Raul Rosas Jr. “ugly” on his podcast. However, the UFC lightweight has now clarified that it was all in good fun and not meant to be taken seriously.

Moicano explained that he was simply trying to be humorous and didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s feelings. He even admitted that he considers himself unattractive too, so he wasn’t aiming to offend.

Despite the backlash, ‘Money’ has shrugged off the criticism, saying he’s sure Rosas Jr. doesn’t mind and emphasized that it was just lighthearted banter.

Now, how he took it in his heart is completely dependent on Rosas Jr.

But Moicano’s comments are definitely not even in the Top 50 offensive things said by an UFC fighter… in the last year itself, with at least 40 of those things having been said by former middleweight champion Sean Strickland.