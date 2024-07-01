“S*cks Jones Off So Hard”: Dana White Invites Trolls by Defending Jon Jones’ Pound-for-Pound Status

As per the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is at the top, securing the #1 position, but President, Dana White still believes that nobody can be the P4P best as long as heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is still around. In fact, White has been quite adamant about how top fighters like Makhachev, Alex Pereira, and Sean O’Malley are yet to reach Jones’ level, and his latest remark got him in hot waters with netizens trashing the UFC head-honcho.

In a clip shared on Instagram by ‘MMAFighting,’ White was heard defending his choice for the P4P best, as he said,

“Jon Jones is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and the greatest fighter ever, period!”

Well, it did not take long for White’s controversial statement to go viral, and netizens immediately jumped him, trolling the businessman with brutal digs. One fan even went to the extent of explicitly saying that White is doing Jones a favor, pleasing him with these remarks.

“S*cks Jones off so hard it’s getting ridiculous.”

The mockery did not stop there, as fans were mentioning all of the UFC President’s far-fetched statements, and one commenter, in particular, reminded the community of the time when White said Powerslap would eventually eclipse UFC.

“Same guy that says PowerSlap will be bigger than the UFC….”

Another fan sarcastically alleged that ‘Bones’ has a secret tape of the UFC President hence the absurd remarks.

“ATP Jones has a secret tape of dana.”

The comment section was also filled with comments that denounced Jon Jones. Citing inactivity, the fandom bashed Jones while some even factually proved their point, bringing up numbers.

“The best fighter that doesn’t actually fight.”

“3 fights in 5 years. 9 fights in 10 years. This is not an active fighter. Every other fight has a minimum 2x more fights in that stretch, many have 3 or even 4x the amount of fights over that stretch.”

Now with Alex Pereira making a statement at UFC 303 in Vegas, flatlining former champion, Jiri Prochazka with an R2 head kick KO, fans are longing to see the Brazilian go up to HW and take on the supposed ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones.

Left hook incoming – Pereira vs Jones as ‘Poatan’ teases the idea of moving to HW.

Within a span of three years, Alex Pereira has cemented his legacy as an MMA icon. Though he started his UFC run at middleweight courtesy of Israel Adesanya, he moved up to light heavyweight and steamrolled through the competition to eventually reign as the champion – a spot previously occupied by Jon Jones.

Now after cleaning the division and defending his belt multiple times, the Brazilian is looking to move up to HW and challenge Jones in an attempt to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion.’ In fact, Poatan’s’ spectacular KO performance at UFC 303 even got ‘Bones” attention with the champion reacting with a two-worded tweet.

Despite Jones being fixated on fighting former undisputed HW king, Stipe Miocic, and Dana White snubbing the idea, a bout between ‘Poatan’ and ‘Bones’ would be one for the ages.