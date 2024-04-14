Jon Jones Sends 2 Word Message as Alex Pereira Eyes Heavyweight Title Post UFC 300 Win

Jon Jones is yet to come to terms with what Alex Pereira just did. The Brazilian fighter took on Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 with his light heavyweight title on the line. In just the first round, with a little less than two minutes to go, Pereira landed a left hook. Although the punch wasn’t clean and the Brazillian could only connect his left knuckle, it was enough to send Hill down to the floor. Later, Pereira finished the fight off with some ground and pound.

Following his victory, ‘Poatan’ spoke about his possibility of moving up to heavyweight and finding a fight as soon as possible. Interestingly, the 36-year-old wants to face his next opponent on home soil in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones, who was attending a volleyball tournament in Kansas City, kept tabs on Pereira’s title defense. Following the dramatic victory, Jones took to X and expressed his thoughts, saying,

“my goodness”

Alex Pereira’s victory came way sooner than expected. As a matter of fact, Jamahal Hill looked extremely confident ahead of the fight and even called himself the champion before entering the octagon. However, it all came to nothing as ‘Poatan’ used his fists of stone to shut him up.

Although Jon Jones, the current UFC Heavyweight Champion, did not respond to Pereira’s suggestion of moving up a division, he did have another surprise waiting for him. ‘Bones’ was shocked to see Jamahal Hill walking out to his own walk-out music, and he even addressed the situation on social media.

Jon Jones reacts to Jamahal Hill walking out to ‘The Champ is here’ ahead of Alex Pereira fight at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill channeled his inner Jon Jones ahead of his fight against Alex Pereira. The American walked out to ‘The Champ is here,’ the music that Jones frequently uses. Since Jones was not in attendance for the fight, he was more than surprised to hear his walk-out song play. He even took to X to talk about the situation, saying,

“The champ is here?”

“Pretty sure I’m in Kansas City at a volleyball tournament”

Unfortunately, The walk-out music did not work, as Jamahal Hill could not handle the power of ‘Poatan’s’ hands. Now that Pereira has bested Hill, he expressed his desire to fight at UFC 301. That coupled with a possible move to the heavyweight division makes ‘Poatan’ a formidable opponent for Jon Jones.

On the other hand, Jones is currently not fit to fight and is more interested in taking on Stipe Miocic after his recovery. Hence, it remains to be seen if the UFC will agree to let Jones face Pereira in the future.