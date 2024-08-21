Sean O’Malley Boils Over ‘Little F*ckin Rat’ Merab Dvalishvili as His Injury Puts UFC 306 in Jeopardy

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want anything to go wrong ahead of his fight against Merab Dvalishvili. They will be headlining one of the most iconic UFC events ever- UFC Noche at The Las Vegas Sphere. Also on the line will be the bantamweight title that O’Malley holds. However, his opponent has recently gotten an injury, and ‘Sugar’ is not happy about it.

The Georgian fighter trains hard, sometimes too hard, and that causes small injuries. His latest injury came via a cut above his eye.

In fact, Dvalishvili posted the video of the cut bleeding profusely on Instagram to which O’Malley responded, saying,

“This little f*ckin rat better not pull out I swear to god.”

This little fuckin rat better not pull out I swear to god. https://t.co/NsuWW0WRWt — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 21, 2024

Although cuts like those do take time to heal, the Georgian has a little under a month to deal with it before the fight. So, as of now, the champ does not need to worry about him pulling out. Moreover, knowing Merab Dvalishvili and his warrior mindset, he would do anything in his power to not drop out of a fight.

Meanwhile, even UFC president Dana White is not happy with Dvalishvili, but for a completely different reason.

White calls Dvalishvili ‘next-level stupid’ for posting his cut on social media

White is not happy with Dvalishvili for posting his cut on Instagram. Injuries during camp create doubt in the minds of fans and that can be reflected in ticket sales and PPV sales.

So when a fighter posts something like this on their story, there is then a lot of doubt surrounding the fight, and fans start to panic. This is exactly what White meant when he said,

“Our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable….Our guys can’t f*cking wait to throw it up on social media…. It’s a small cut, no big deal….It is next-level stupid.”

Dana White goes OFF on Merab Dvalishvili for posting his cut. “Our guys are so dumb, it’s next-level unbelievable. … It is next-level stupid.” pic.twitter.com/Q4R20hsbsf — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2024

Another thing Dana White finds stupid is why Dvalishvili would let O’Malley know his weakness. ‘Sugar’ is a sharpshooter, and now that he knows the Georgian has a cut above his eyebrow he can aim for it and make him bleed. The blood will drip into his eye and bother him the whole fight, giving the champ an advantage.