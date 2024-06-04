Sean O’Malley Buys New Car for Training Partner Months Gifting $18K Rolex to Tim Welch

Netflix Is A Joke Festival: G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time – Tom Brady at The Kia Forum Featuring: Sean O Malley Where: Inglewood, California, United States When: 05 May 2024 Credit: Faye s Vision/Cover Images EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED TO NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK Copyright: xx coverimg53709807

In the space of a few years, Sean O’Malley has gone from a prospect on Dana White’s Contender Series to a champion of the world. The rise to the top has brought with it fame and monetary success for ‘Sugar’. While the 29-year-old enjoys the fruits of his labor, he also ensures that those like teammate Ezra Elliott, who helped him get to the top are well looked after.

O’Malley has been on a gift-giving spree off late. A few weeks ago he showed his love and appreciation for his long-time coach and mentor Tim Welch by gifting him a Rolex. The two-tone Rolex cost a whopping $18,000 and left Welch speechless. ‘Sugar’ seems to have kept the generosity up by surprising his training partner Ezra Elliott with a car.

In an Instagram post, Elliott stated that he had crashed his car a few weeks back. Upon figuring out this information, O’Malley took it upon himself to gift his friend a brand-new car to help him out. This left Elliott extremely emotional and thankful.

‘Sugar’ is one of the biggest stars in the sport right now. In recent interviews, he has stated that his social media makes him thrice the money UFC.

‘Sugar’ is extremely active on social media and often partners with big brands to promote their products. But right now, O’Malley has something else to worry about. Someone else, to be exact, someone who stylistically could prove to be a nightmare for the bantamweight champion.

Sean O’Malley to take on Merab Dvalishvili at the sphere?

The UFC is putting together its fights for the second half of the year. Dana White has made it known that he wants to host a UFC event at the Sphere in September this year. Given that UFC 305 takes place in Australia, UFC 306 will most likely take place at the Sphere. And that’s where O’Malley wants Merab.

However, at this point in time, there are no confirmed reports that the UFC has booked the venue, so the best we can do is wait and watch.