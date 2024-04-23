Days After Receiving $100,000 GTA-Inspired Car and a Custom Richard Mille From Adin Ross, Sean O’Malley Keeps Chain Moving, Gifts Friend a Rolex

Sean O’Malley’s $2million plus net worth is indicative of how he has grown in stature in the MMA realm. By being at the top of the ladder, O’Malley has achieved financial success beyond his wildest dreams. This has also allowed him to share the success with the surrounding people who have helped him to the top. Chief among them is a long time trainer and friend, Tim Welch.

‘Sugar’ has been on the receiving end of some extremely expensive gifts over the past few weeks. After receiving some wonderful gifts, O’Malley felt it was time to pass the love around. While filming an episode of his podcast, ‘Sugar’ pulled out a white box and placed it on the table in front of Welch.

His coach went on to remove the cover, which is when he knew exactly what he was getting. O’Malley’s long-time coach could not believe his eyes when he opened the box and saw a Rolex.

Welch revealed to the camera a black and gold two-tone submariner with the date function. This watch sells for around $18,000. Welch stated during the video that he always wanted a Rolex with some gold on it. Thanks to his star pupil, his dream is now a reality.



Shortly after his title defense against Marlon Vera, streamer Adin Ross gifted Sean O’Malley a $100,000 custom pink lowrider.

A few days after that, Ross took things up a notch and gifted O’Malley a Richard Mille. The exact price and model of the watch are unknown. However, Richard Mille makes some of the most expensive watches in the world and their base model watches can easily cross the six-figure mark.

While O’Malley is currently basking in his UFC glory, speculations about his future are already doing the rounds.

What is next for Sean O’Malley?

Sean O’Malley recently solidified his status as the bantamweight champion with his first title defense against Marlon Vera. Following the win, O’Malley had one target on his mind. He called out featherweight champion Ilia Topuria for a fight.

Unfortunately for him, this is not a fight that will take place anytime soon. Soon after the fight, O’Malley shifted his focus and acknowledged Merab Dvalishvili.



In an interview with Ross, he stated that he was never ducking Dvalishvili. However, it was not a fight that excited him, unlike other fights in his division. While there is no rumored date for the fight, fans can expect a fight confirmation soon between the two men.