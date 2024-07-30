Sean O’Malley Calls Out ‘Jealous Bit*ch’ Conor McGregor Over Ostarine Comment: “Could Beat Conor in a Fight”

Over the course of his UFC career, Conor McGregor has made a number of enemies in the UFC. The most recent addition to that list is bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. ‘Suga’ took it a step further and upped the ante challenging McGregor to a fight for the recent comments made.

In the most recent episode of his podcast, O’Malley was joined by his coach Tim Welch and two other individuals where they discussed a host of topics and towards the end circled back on comments McGregor had made about him.

O’Malley put out a tweet sharing new studies to defend his positive test for ostarine. McGregor reacted to it with laughing emojis. This happened a few weeks back. In the podcast, O’Malley termed the Irishman jealogies and said that there were weight classes for a reason and he would actually beat McGregor in a fight.

“ I weigh 155/160. There are weight classes for a reason, I am not going to chirp those guys. I will chirp Conor because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight. Stylistically, I can beat Conor in a fight. Not an easy fight, but I would not call out someone if I did not think I could beat them in a fight.”

Sean O'Malley calls out Conor McGregor and says he can beat him in a fight "I will chirp Conor because I do believe I can beat Conor in a fight… I think stylistically I could beat Conor in a fight… Conor's 5'7"… he's thick but he's short… talk sh*t, let's do it."



The champion went on to add that he had the height advantage over Conor. He stated that McGregor was indeed heavier but he is short.

Despite O’Malley’s strong interest in the fight, it is highly unlikely that this fight will take place in the UFC.

Sean O’Malley chasing a pipe dream?

For starters, as things stand, McGregor is competing in a weight class three divisions above O’Malley. ‘The Notorious’ has not competed at 155-pounds since July 2021. In addition to this, McGregor has only two fights left on his UFC contract out of which one fight will be against Chandler.

The Irish superstar has not indicated in any recent interviews that he wants to re-sign with the UFC. If that is the case and he has only one fight left after Chandler, the UFC will be looking to book the biggest possible fight and unfortunately Sean O’Malley does not fit that description.