Sean O’Malley Expects ‘Uncle Chael Sonnen’ to Defeat Anderson Silva in Trilogy Boxing Match

Chael Sonnen will have the privilege of fighting Anderson Silva in his last fight in Brazil. The two UFC veterans and former arch-rivals will take on each other in a boxing match. And Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes Uncle Chael would get the job done.

In a recent interview with ‘TheMacLife’ O’Malley discussed several issues including beef with Conor McGregor, his take on the p4p debate, and more.

During the conversation, the reporter asked O’Malley who he thought was winning in the upcoming fight between Sonnen and Silva. The bantamweight champion pinned his hopes on ‘The Bad Guy’ and said,

“Haha I would love to see uncle Chael get it done. But we will see.”



UFC legends Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will take on each other on June 15th a decade since their last fight.

Silva and Sonnen faced each other for the first time at UFC 117 in August 2010. Sonnen was winning on the scorecards 40-34, 40-35, and 40-36 before Silva used a triangle choke in the fifth round to get the win.

The story in the rematch was different. Silva secured a knockout win in the second round itself to put an end to the rivalry once and for all.

Therefore, Sean O’Malley and fans of Chael Sonnen will be hoping that he can finally get one back against his arch-rival Anderson Silva. But Uncle Chael is not O’Malley’s biggest concern right now. It’s an Irishman, one of his heroes, who has picked a fight with ‘Suga’.

Sean O’Malley sheds light on beef with Conor McGregor

‘Sugar’ entered the sport wanting to replicate the success Conor McGregor had achieved. ‘The Notorious’ serves as an inspiration to many including O’Malley who has often stated that McGregor was his role model growing up.

Unfortunately, O’Malley was caught in the crossfire as McGregor also targeted him as he was bashing Ryan Garcia for testing positive for PEDs for the Devin Haney fight. Conor had, of course, later confessed that he actually liked ‘Suga’ and he had unfortunately been caught in the crossfire.

Conor McGregor explains his comments towards Sean O’Malley, and says he actually likes Sean: “I like Sean O’Malley… he kinda got caught in the cross hairs. He also said something like he’d beat me. Not in his wildest dreams… O’Malley has been nice to me and I know I… pic.twitter.com/wRqoI9HxsI — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 20, 2024



Following this O’Malley had claimed to have sorted out his beef with McGregor. But just yesterday he confessed to having lied to his fans about talking it out with the ‘Notorious’. Safe to say, this beef is still on.