Sean O’Malley Explains Snubbing Iconic Pink Shorts at UFC 306 Against Merab Dvalishvili

UFC’s bantamweight king, Sean O’Malley’s drip is truly unmatched. The fighter switched up his champion’s look at UFC 299 for his first title defense, donning the pink shorts against Chito Vera. However, ‘Suga’ is dropping the special livery for UFC 306 and going with the black and gold attire befitting a champion.

Speaking to the Schmo in an exclusive, O’Malley cited the UFC as the main reason why he is not rocking the iconic pink short against ‘The Machine’ Merab Dvalishvili in September at The Sphere. He said,

“They (the UFC) wouldn’t let me, they gave me one option and it was black and gold. Not mad about it, I did like the pink but it’ll just make the pink that much more exciting the next time I get to wear them.”

Sean O’Malley is scheduled to face the #1 BW contender, Dvalishvili, on the Mexican Independence Day in what might very well be the “greatest live sporting event of all time.” Breaking the news to the community, the champ has confirmed that he will enter the octagon in the usual black and gold shorts instead of his iconic pink attire simply because the promotion gave him a single choice.

This will be the American’s third title defense against arguably his toughest challenge to date. Furthermore, the Montana native also weighed in on Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway, offering his prediction on the bout.

O’Malley backs ‘The Blessed’ to win against Topuria; envisions a future bout with Holloway

O’Malley recently predicted the outcome of the upcoming featherweight title fight between the Spanish champion, Ilia Topuria, and UFC veteran Max Holloway. Sharing his thoughts with UFC ex-champ, Michael Bisping on the “Believe You Me” podcast1, ‘Suga’ placed his bets on the Hawaiian to emerge victorious against the Spaniard. He said,

“I think Max gets the job done.”

👀🤝Sean O'Malley predicts Max Holloway to beat Ilia Topuria and believes Max is his toughest matchup in the 135 and 145 divisions: "I think Max gets the job done…Max goes out there and wins, 45 (and) BMF champ, I move up and beat Max, I'm the BMF, 35, 45…. Max for me is… pic.twitter.com/ePSWYnaAxy — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 23, 2024

He then dropped a major revelation, mentioning his desire to move up to featherweight to take on Holloway for his second belt. Following the trend to acquire a second belt, O’Malley wishes to move up to featherweight and take on Holloway after he potentially wins against ‘El Matador.’ He also gave props to Holloway and deemed him as his hardest opponent in the division.