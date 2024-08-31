Sean O’Malley Once Opened Up About Cheating but Imposed Strict Rules on His Wife

Netflix Is A Joke Festival: G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time – Tom Brady at The Kia Forum Featuring: Sean O Malley Where: Inglewood, California, United States When: 05 May 2024 Credit: Faye s Vision/Cover Images EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED TO NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK Copyright: xx coverimg53709806

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is now the heartthrob of fight fans. In fact, the American has outdone himself on several occasions, reaching the top of the division to capture the 135-lb belt. However, one area where ‘Suga’ has been unapologetically criticized is his marriage after the fighter revealed his “toxic” trait.

In 2023, the Montana native, after claiming the bantamweight gold from Aljamain Sterling, went on a controversial rant, claiming that he had actually cheated on his wife, Dayna Gonzalez.

But the world was taken aback when the fighter took offense to his wife doing the same thing to him, essentially justifying that he was and is paying for everything in the open relationship. In an exclusive to Raw Talk, the 29-year-old said,

“I’m a king. I pay for everything. I treat Danny like a queen. If I get a little p***y on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins. It’s that f*****g simple…Danny is never fine with it, she has been but then we had a baby and hormones change. I’m a crazy motherf****er, I put myself on a leash and have to live a very disciplined lifestyle. I would be crazy and blowing all my money, but if I want to get a little bit of p**** sometimes it makes me a better man.”

In essence, the UFC superstar is siding with controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate, deeming that it’s all about status. As a matter of fact, the Montana native bases the whole argument on his success, essentially saying that he wouldn’t have the right to get other women if he wasn’t hyper-successful.

Meanwhile, ‘Suga‘ is dialed in for his upcoming title defense against bitter rival Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Noche on September 14. The American has given his prediction, deeming that he will make quick work of the Georgian. Reflecting on this UFC veteran, Daniel Cormier has developed a “mind game” theory.

DC theorizes O’Malley’s tirade against Dvalishvili as mind games

After another stop at its Apex Facility in Vegas, the UFC octagon will, for the first time, go to the Sphere for an epic PPV event on Mexican Independence Day.

Everyone is stoked for the massive feat, with Uncle Dana naming it the “greatest live sporting event in history.” Meanwhile, the main eventers, O’Malley and Dvalishvili, have been arguing online, trading verbal blows, and performing comedy skits to captivate the fanbase.

In a recent video, the American predicted that he’d hurt the Georgian, hinting at an impending brutal KO. Sharing his thoughts on this, former double champ, Cormier gave the flowers to ‘Suga’ for amping up the hype. On his YouTube channel, he explained his take, saying,

“This young man has managed to not only become a champion but to become a star… So when O’Malley says things like that, I’m pretty sure he’s stewing. But [Dvalishvili] also has to recognize that these are the games that guys that understand fighting, that want to play the mind game with you, that really are like Sean O’Malley or Conor McGregor. Them being able to frustrate you is a win for them. Because if you get frustrated, and you start to make a mistake.”

Can ‘The Machine’ deliver the “Mexican style” KO or will the American catch the Georgian coming in? Let us know your thoughts on the upcoming bantamweight thriller.