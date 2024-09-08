Sean O’Malley Recalls ‘Smoking Whole Day’ With Snoop Dogg After Life-Changing Fight: ‘Like a Movie’

UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley is not your typical champion. The self-proclaimed “crazy motherf**ker” is in fact, known for his wild antics, ripping bong shots during training and then going on to KO opponents like nothing. Recently, during an exclusive with Buffalo Bills team reporter Maddy Glab and left tackle Dion Dawkins, ‘Suga’ became reminiscent of his untamed smoke session with Snoop Dogg.

Ahead of his main event title fight for UFC 306, the bantamweight champ recalled the time when he realized the power of manifestation. Knowing that Snoop Dogg was taking up the commentary duties for his DWCS fight had to dish out a performance to impress the rapper. And guess what? He did just that! In fact, his performance left a lasting impression on the rapper that he would want to meet him afterward.

“So I got out there knock this kid out. I knew it was going to go viral. I just got signed by Dana White now I’m smoking with Snoop for like that whole day would seem like a movie.”

That fight right there became a pivotal point in the fighter’s career, and Snoop much like most of us is now a fan of ‘Suga.’

In fact, the 52-year-old was quick to congratulate the Montana native after he captured the title, defeating the then-champion Aljamain Sterling via KO.

Snoop Dogg’s love for Sean O’Malley

29-year-old Sean O’Malley’s journey to the top of the 135-lb division is nothing but the stuff of dreams. In fact, O’Malley is the second DWCS alumni to win the coveted UFC championship after Jamahal Hill made history by capturing the belt defeating veteran Glover Teixeira. T

The Montana native emulated a similar performance when he knocked out Sterling in round 2 of their bout.

Following the monumental win in 2022, the fighter posted a wholesome video of his buddy Snoop Dogg congratulating him for winning the title. In the video, you can see, Snoop genuinely happy for Sean’s win, saying,

“Great f**king win, champ. Sugar Show stars now. You made me some money last night, nephew. Good sh*t.”

He also mentioned that O’Malley’s title-winning performance earned him a few extra bucks, subtly hinting that he actually had placed a bet on him to win. Now if that’s not heartwarming, we don’t know what is!