Sean O’Malley Shares He Has Quit Social Media to ‘Level Up’ Against Umar Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Mixed martial artist Sean O’Malley attends the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Sean O’Malley, the flashy former UFC bantamweight champion and social media favorite, has decided to go offline. ‘Sugar’ is deleting all social media from his phone as he gears up for his next fight, a decision he says is all about leveling up as a fighter and a father.

“I just need a detox from my phone. I’m going to focus on reaching my full potential as an athlete and a father.”

Sean O’Malley is deleting all social media from his phone until his next fight: “I just need a detox from my phone. Going to focus on reaching my full potential as an athlete and a father.” (via. @SugaSeanMMA) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/aZhSa0L36S — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 20, 2024

He broke the news to fans via Instagram, and reiterated his intentions on the latest episode of his podcast the TimboSugarShow, which he also titled, ‘Our last podcast’,

“I feel like I need to level up, especially to beat Umar, to beat Merab, to beat whoever’s next. To beat these top guys in the world, you gotta just be doing everything right…This is a little bit more of a step up.”

O’Malley’s social media presence is a big part of his charm, with hilarious skits, trash-talking videos, and daily updates that connect him to his audience. But as good as his content is, it seems he needs to go that extra mile to fight and beat Merab, as was evident when he lost the title to him at UFC Noche.

O’Malley intends to stay at the top of the division. And to do that he must contend with Merab’s relentless pace or Umar’s well-rounded game; whoever wins the title at UFC 311. So if he feels social media is a distraction, so be it. Good for him for trying to do what so many people fail at.

Well, fans don’t need to worry though as he will only go off social media only after his trip to Japan. The UFC star is visiting the Island Country soon.

O’Malley’s last online hoorah

Before fully locking in for his next fight, O’Malley is treating himself to one last adventure, a trip to Japan. Speaking on the same podcast episode, ‘Sugar’ shared his excitement and nerves about visiting Tokyo, calling it a “last hoorah” before his intense training begins.

“I am going to Japan though, one last hoorah call it. I’m going to Tokyo, I’m a little nervous. The only reason I’m nervous is because of how much fun everyone keeps saying it is…..They say Tokyo feels like you’re going to another universe.”

While in Japan, O’Malley plans to vlog and document his experience for fans, giving them a peek at his adventures in the Land of the Rising Sun. From exploring Tokyo’s vibrant streets to possibly trying his hand at sumo wrestling, it’s sure to be a trip full of unforgettable moments.

But O’Malley made it clear that once he’s back from Japan, the real work begins.