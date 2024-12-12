“If It Goes Through”: Sean O’Malley Reveals He’ll Commentate Ryan Garcia vs Rukiya Anpo Boxing Exhibition in Tokyo

Sean O’Malley is not averse to turning into a commentator for boxer Ryan Garcia’s next fight. Although not in a professional capacity, ‘KingRy’ will be making his return to the ring in for the first time since his PED scandal in an exhibition bout against Rukiyo Anpo in Tokyo on December 30.

Garcia is still serving the ban administered by the New York State Athletic Commission for testing positive for Ostarine after his bout with Devin Haney. However, it doesn’t prohibit him from fighting an exhibition bout since it does not need to be sanctioned by an official boxing committee as a professional fight.

Simply put, there are no winners or losers in this fight. But that doesn’t mean, his old rival is going to let the event go without a fuss.

So, ahead of the fight, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley revealed that he is willing to call the fight in Japan!

“If it goes through, I’m going to be commentating on that fight in Japan, in Tokyo. Tim and I will be going out there in a couple of weeks, we’re gonna be experiencing Tokyo for the first time.”

Now, wouldn’t that be something? O’Malley has had some experience in the matter as well. He had previously joined the broadcast team for the boxing match between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. And given his rivalry with Garcia, this would be so much more fun. But there’s a catch.

There is still a veil of uncertainty surrounding the fight. Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya has made it very clear that he would not let this fight happen. To add to the drama, Anpo even missed the pre-fight press conference which angered ‘KingRy’.

This is why ‘Sugar‘ doesn’t know if he will be commentating since it just might not happen. Regardless, he will be traveling to Tokyo with his head coach Tim Welch to experience the culture and be carefree tourists.

The former champ is currently recovering from his hip surgery, which is precisely why he can find the time to travel and pursue other interests outside of the UFC.

However, he has already revealed his next fight date.

O’Malley wants Merab rematch

O’Malley last fought Merab at UFC Noche where he got dominated for five rounds, something he continues to deny to this day. He still claims that he actually won rounds 1, 3, and 5 of that fight.

He didn’t but it’s something he still firmly holds on to. But now that it’s done and dusted, he wants the rematch to prove that the loss was just an off day for him and that the Georgian’s win over him was a fluke.

So when Petr Yan called him out to a fight, ‘Suga’ responded to him saying he had bigger aspirations, prioritizing a rematch with the current champ,

“I predict it will be early Q2. Against Merab. Thanks for asking.”

I predict it will be early Q2. Against Merab. Thanks for asking. https://t.co/igEkdTCVO4 — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) December 3, 2024

Now, an early Q2 fight against Merab will be tough to make for O’Malley since the champ will be taking on Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January.

And if Nurmagomedov becomes the champion, O’Malley will have to wait even longer for another title shot, since he won’t fighting during the holy month of Ramadan.

But all of this is too far away because right now, all O’Malley needs to do is heal properly from his surgery and get back into fighting shape.