Sean O’Malley Speculates Dana White and Co. Might Announce Conor McGregor’s Return at UFC 300 Press Conference

Sean O’Malley believes Dana White is plotting something big for Conor McGregor. The UFC 300 press conference will be a blockbuster event ahead of the stacked UFC card. Putting forward his thoughts about the same, O’Malley opined that the organization is planning something special for the press conference and they might announce Conor McGregor’s return date and fight. The opinion might hold some weightage as McGregor announced that he will return to the octagon in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement

‘The Notorious’ has completed his media obligations for his movie ‘Road House’. He will now look to get back into fighting shape and prepare for his return. In the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow on YouTube, Sean O’Malley spoke about why he thinks Dana White will reveal McGregor’s return at the UFC 300 press conference. He said,

“There has to be an announcement at UFC 30o, whether it’s at the press conference or at the fight…I’m guessing they’re gonna announce Conor’s return or at least a banger for International Fight Week.”

Advertisement

Sean O’Malley believes that they have to announce something big for International Fight Week at UFC 300. His bet is that the UFC might confirm Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler. Going forward with their discussion, their attention, quite expectedly, turned towards UFC 300.

Opining on one of the biggest matchups, O’Malley and Tim Welch then spoke about how Max Holloway’s plan to compete at lightweight was not a smart move.

Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch talk about Max Holloway moving up in weight for UFC 300

Max Holloway is originally a featherweight fighter, however, he has fought at lightweight before. At UFC 300, he will be taking on Justin Gaethje for the BMF title in a lightweight bout. In the same podcast episode, Tim Welch and Sean O’Malley expressed their concern for Holloway, who would have to make some drastic changes in weight. He stated,

“What’s the point of putting on muscle just for one fight just to go back down to 45 (145lbs)? I mean f*ck why accept the fight against Justin if your goal is to get the belt?”

Sean O’Malley could not comprehend why Max Holloway would move up in weight for just one fight unless he planned on staying at lightweight and not moving back down.

Advertisement

However, in reality, ‘Blessed’ already has plans of going back down to featherweight to try to win his title back from Ilia Topuria. Thus, stranded between the two weight classes, it will be interesting to see what he does following UFC 300.