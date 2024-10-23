Sharaputdin Magomedov Hilariously Predicts Fight Endings in Hypothetical Showdowns Against UFC Elites Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

The undefeated Russian Shara ‘Bullet’ Magamedov will take on 33-year-old Russian-Armenian Thai boxer, Armen Patrosyan, on the main card of UFC 308 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of his fight, the one-eyed Russian in an exclusive with RMC Sport Combat shared how he’d fare against light heavyweight and heavyweight champions Alex Pereira and Jon Jones.

In a wholesome clip shared by the aforementioned MMA page, the fighter was asked what’d be the outcome of a fight if he is in the cage with – Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, Nassourdine Imavov, Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis (C), Alex Pereira (C) & Jon Jones (C).

Except for Pereira and Jones, who got him thinking, Magomedov answered it all in a jiffy, saying that he’d win by a decision against Chimaev, Adesanya, and Imavov.

Meanwhile, he was confident about a KO win against Strickland, du Plessis, and after a lot of contemplation, even ‘Poatan’!

But when it came to Jon Jones, he simply said – “No contest!” Well, if the promotion’s head, Dana White says nobody’s walking out of a room with Jon Jones, the one-eyed Russian wouldn’t really be an exception.

In the meantime, former Bellator contender, Dillon Danis took a jab at the Russian for his viral skit with Nina Marie Daniele, roasting Magomedov over the training video.

Danis shoots on ‘Bullet’ over training skit with Nina

In the wake of his Abu Dhabi return, popular MMA influencer and content creator, Nina Marie Daniele got in some time with Shara Magomedov in his gym. While Nina’s intentions were pure, to get some techniques out of the Russian, the seemingly over-excited ‘Bullet’ kept on going, firing punches and kicks at the influencer before she hid behind a heavy bag in an effort to save herself.

Though Nina was accustomed to taking ‘Poatan’s’ sneaky half-efforted leg kicks, even she did not expect the Dagestani to go overboard with this one.

Reacting to this training skit, resident MMA controversialist, Dillon Danis took a swing at the Russian. Taking it to the comment section Danis made fun of Shara and claimed he didn’t know women.

Seeing the over-hyped Russian exuding awkward energy, Danis wrote,

“Bro never been this close to a girl.”

Unsurprisingly, Nina’s social media followers poured into the comment section with hilarious trolls aimed at the Dagestani fighter nevertheless, the video did serve its purpose – to create hype and generate some views!