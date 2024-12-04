Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Traditional Kazakh Hat: UFC Star Explains Origins of His Wolf-Skin Hat

The number one ranked welterweight fight in the UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov has a unique Kazakhistani tradition that grabs everybody’s attention: his furry headgear, often seen before and after his fights. You might have also seen him gift one to Joe Rogan during one of his post-fight interviews.

This wolf-skin hat is more than just an accessory, it’s a proud symbol of his Kazakh heritage, deeply rooted in tradition and respect for Rakhmonov‘s ancestry.

After knocking out Carlston Harris with a spectacular spinning hook kick and ground-and-pound finish at a Fight Night in 2022, Rakhmonov donned his iconic wolf-skin hat for the first time during his post-fight interview.

The unique headgear sparked curiosity, and Rakhmonov was happy to share its cultural significance.

“It’s a traditional Kazakh headdress that our ancestors used to wear in the winter to stay warm,” Rakhmonov later explained on ‘The MMA Hour’.

“For me, it’s a beautiful way to represent my roots, culture, and traditions.”

The hat, traditionally made from wolf or fox skin, was gifted to him along with a national flag before his UFC debut. Upon introduction, it drew comparisons with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Papakha, and Rakhmonov’s hope was that it would become just as iconic.

A couple of years later as he walks into the octagon to face another undefeated prospect in his former teammate, Ian ‘Machado’ Garry, it’s safe the say that the hat is as popular as him.

But his opponent, Garry doesn’t care.

Garry’s message for Rakhmonov

‘Machado’ is ready to take on his biggest challenge yet as he prepares to face Rakhmonov at UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas. While Rakhmonov is the -340 betting favorite, Garry, a +270 underdog, is brimming with confidence.

“I was pushing for this fight,” Garry shared on his YouTube channel.

“Undefeated vs. undefeated. We’ve trained together. I respect him, but I’m taking his 0 and that belt.”

Originally set to fight Joaquin Buckley on Dec. 14, Garry jumped at the chance to face Rakhmonov after the Kazakh fighter lost his title shot after the champion Belal Muhammad pulled out of the fight owing to a toe injury. After fighters like Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington refused to take on Rakhmonov on short notice, Garry stepped up to the challenge.

“Anyone, anywhere, anytime,” he said.

“This is my moment to show the world my greatness, and I can’t wait to prove I belong at the top.”

While this fight isn’t make or break for Rakhmonov, it could propel #7 ranked Garry to a title shot when Belal returns for his first title defense next year.