‘Smelled Fear’: Tony Ferguson Feels He’d Have Ruined Khabib Nurmagomedov’s 29-0 Record If They Had Fought

Tony Ferguson, once a dominant force in the UFC lightweight division, has always been vocal about the highly anticipated fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov that never came to fruition. The theme of his complaints has remained the same over the years and in that spirit, he has now claimed that Khabib’s undefeated record might have been in jeopardy had the fight taken place.

Funnily enough, Ferguson also remembered to take a little shot at Khabib’s alleged Tiramisu-related weight-cut struggles.

“29-1 Wooooooooooo!!! Thought Something Smelled Funny That Day,… Knew It Was Either Fear,.. Or.. It Was That Bad Batch Of Tiramisu Good Ol’ Fathead Had Before Din’Din’ During Fight Week,”

When Khabib pulled out of UFC 209, Ferguson had accused him of eating Tiramisu on Embedded instead of trying to cut weight. He had later spoken to media calling the perceived act unprofessional.

“I found out, too, the he was eating tiramisu, a couple weeks ago on Embedded. I’m like, what is this guy doing? Really? It’s plain disrespectful, it unprofessional.”

The canceled fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov has gone down as one of the biggest “what-ifs” in MMA history. Scheduled five times but never materializing due to injuries, weight issues, and a global pandemic, it represented a clash of styles that would have tested Khabib’s dominance like no other.

Now retired with a perfect 29-0 record, Khabib seems to have moved on, focusing on coaching and promoting MMA in Dagestan. Ferguson, however, continues to reminisce about the fight that could have changed the course of both their careers.

While Ferguson’s passion and bravado remain, his focus might need to shift back to the present if he hopes to salvage what’s left of his UFC career. He’s clearly running on fumes inside the octagon with fans and experts calling for him to call it a day. They aren’t wrong to di it either. Ferguson, once on a legendary 12-fight win streak is stuck at 8 consecutive losses in the promotion.

For now, all he can do is wonder what might have happened if he and Khabib had met in the Octagon. Perhaps it is closure he is looking for, but it doesn’t look like ‘El Cucuy‘ is not going to stop calling Nurmagomedov out till he gets an answer from him.

Tony’s obession

In response to a tweet by Khabib about the superiority of Dagestani fighters over Irish fighters, Ferguson threw hot transphobic garbage his way. He referred to the allegations of Khabib never having to fight anybody special till he got to McGregor and said,

“Shut Up Fathead Eure Still My Bitch, You fought 2 round ‘pro’ padded fights leading up to the @ufc Easy to talk when you’re not competing ya Eunic Once a coward always a coward – Champ -CSO- #29-1 ok maybe 2.”

Shut Up Fathead ‍♂️ Eure Still My Bitch, You fought 2 round “pro” padded fights leading up to the @ufc Easy to talk when you’re not competing ya Eunic ✂️ Once a coward always a coward- Champ ‍♂️ -CSO- # 29-1 ok maybe 2 pic.twitter.com/9MqsuqJDjw — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 4, 2025

It is still unknown what Tony wants from Khabib at this point since the latter is already retired and seems more interested in coaching fighters than he ever seemed while fighting himself.