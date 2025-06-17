Tony Ferguson’s Unconventional Training Has UFC Fans Predicting a Switch to a Breakdancing Career

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 7: Tony Ferguson speaks to the media during the UFC 279 media day on September 7, 2022, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Amy Kaplan Icon Sportswire) MMA: SEP 07 UFC 279 Icon220907313279

Always the unconventional fighter and trainer to boot, ex-UFC star Tony Ferguson may have another career in mind come the end of his lengthy tenure in combat sports.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion and TUF winner in the Octagon, has been out of action since his departure from the Dana White-led outfit.

And set to make his return earlier this summer, Ferguson, under the GFL (Global Fight League) banner, saw a pairing with Dillon Danis fall to the wayside. And sidelined in the time since a record-setting loss to Michael Chiesa last summer, Ferguson seems to be on the tail end of his career.

However, by choosing some rather bizarre and unconventional training regimes throughout his career, Ferguson has been able to compete for so long. Known for his ungodly lengthy training sessions, the use of wing chun dummies for striking, and downright leftfield grappling forays, Oxnard veteran has been heralded nonetheless.

Bringing former US Navy SEAL David Goggins into his camp during his final Octagon run, Ferguson gained massive plaudits for his endurance from the three-time ‘Hell Week’ survivor, too.

Notably, cutting weight twice in the space of a month to title fight weight before his infamous losing skid began back in 2020, Ferguson has a rather headstrong approach to training.

And ditching many a head coach in his time, notably the likes of Freddie Roach, Ferguson had trained under Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Eddie Bravo during his time in the Octagon.

Tony Ferguson poised for breakdancing return?

Much more fluid and flexible earlier in his fighting tenure, Ferguson seems to be taking an approach back to that end in recently released footage. With legs immobile from a strap hung from a ceiling, the veteran seems to now be incorporating breakdancing into his routine once again. That led many to question if a career in that field awaits him next.

“Tony is trying to be a breakdancer or what?” A user on Reddit asked.

Another pointed out that while the methods may be unorthodox, to say the least, they certainly bring with them benefits for the ageing, Ferguson.