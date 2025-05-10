Dana White & Tony Ferguson Give Stamp of Approval as Brock Lesnar’s Son Joins WHL Tigers in 2025 Draft

Given his father’s stunning run in professional sports, Duke Lesnar — the son of former UFC heavyweight kingpin Brock Lesnar has big shoes to fill. But according to Dana White and Tony Ferguson, he’s got all the makings of another supreme athlete.

Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion and a veteran professional wrestling star with the WWE, is known for his massive stature and physique. So much so, in fact, the South Dakota star is well-known for towering over almost every one of his heavyweight foes during his infamous run with the UFC.

And it seems those genes have already been passed down to his children — to great effect. Namely, Lesnar’s young daughter, Mya, has already made a splash in athletics.

Already landing the NCAA indoor championship in shot put, the 23-year-old, this year, she also managed to beat out all competition with the best outdoor shot put throw in NCAA competition this annum to boot. Her half-brother, Duke Lesnar, doesn’t seem to be a half-bad athlete, either.

The youngster at 14 years of age was selected 115th by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League draft, for which he received props from Tony Ferguson, who wrote “Go Duke,” as well as Dana White, who responded with fist bumps of his own.

Given their father’s exploits in the professional wrestling ring, Lesnar’s kids have already been urged by users to eventually take their talents to the WWE, too.

Perhaps, they will eventually, much like Brock. Lesnar, notably, was a NCAA Division I winner before making the shift to pro wrestling. He would later try his hand at Pro Football, trying out for the Minnesota Vikings.

He would eventually find a footing in the UFC, where he would go on to win the heavyweight title against Randy Couture at UFC 191, in what was only his fourth fight under the promotion.

Although his career would be cut short due to issues with diverticulitis, Lesnar remains a fan favorite to this day and one of the biggest ‘What Ifs’ in MMA.

UFC Commentator Joe Rogan has claimed on more than one occasion that if Lesnar had learnt striking right after his NCAA Division I win, instead of moving into pro wrestling, there would have been no stopping him in the UFC.

However, with a net worth of at least $20 million, most of which is said to have come from his contracts with WWE, the now Saskatchewan resident.

Lesnar, a family man, also asserts that despite his numerous achievements, his proudest moment is being a dad.

Lesnar gushes over birth of his daughter

“While all this is happening, my daughter, Mya, was born,” Lesnar told Newsday during a Q&A session.

“Right after my [WWE] debut, and just as I started going on the road, this little baby came into my life and changed everything forever. I became a father on April 10, 2002. No matter what I do for the rest of my life, I’ll always be Mya Lynn Lesnar’s father first and foremost,” the former UFC champion noted.

“I love Mya very much, and I can tell you from the day my daughter was born, I have been a blessed man because of her,” he confessed.

Having grown up on a modest farm himself, Lesnar wants children to understand that success isn’t given. The former champion claims he taught them how to achieve their goals. And everything that comes with that. Namely, hard work.

“It’s funny how people that come from nothing end up with some success,” Brock Lesnar added.

“That’s what I mean. That’s why I tell my kids all the time, ‘I want you to feel like you’re homeless. Fight like you’re homeless. Play hockey like you’re homeless.’

Lesnar asserts that his kids must learn to fight for things in life and be go-getters. “Things aren’t just going to be given to you,” he preaches.