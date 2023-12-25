“Smesh Brothers”: Khamzat Chimaev & Darren Till Snapped Together After Long Time Sparks Wholesome Fan Reactions

As much as it is common to have animosity in the world of combat with fellow fighters, friendships will always get the upper hand. From supporting each other to training together, one of the friendly pairs that is loved by fans worldwide is Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till. Both Chimaev and Till share a good friendship and have been looked upon as UFC’s best friends in action. MMA fans were happy to see a recent picture featuring the two UFC fighters.

Advertisement

‘Borz’ recently shared a picture with his longtime friend Darren Till on his official Instagram handle. The duo share a very close bond and have been spotted together after a long time. Chimaev’s post about his meeting with ‘The Gorilla’ received a positive reaction in the comment section from fans worldwide.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1OzieTN6cv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Let’s dig in to take a look at what fans said about their meeting, here are a few of the reactions,

A fan said, “Smesh brothers.”

“Bros for life ,” commented a fan.

Advertisement

Another fan added, “Two animals.”

Another fan commented, “Best Duo.”

However, it is not just sharing a friendly bond outside the octagon, the two fighters are also training partners. Till and Chimaev have been training together for quite a long time now. The duo used to train at the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden.

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till: Career and their current place in the UFC

The English fighter and Chimaev share an unbridled brotherhood and their support for each other knows no limits. Both these fighters have stellar records on their names with Chimaev being undefeated and ‘The Gorilla’ at a three-fight skid.

The 29-year-old fighter Chimaev is #9 in the middleweight division and has a record of 13-0-0. He has had 13 fights so far and in all, he has been victorious (6 via knockout, 5 via submission, 2 via decision). His last fight was at UFC 294 against Kamaru Usman which ended up with him winning via decision (majority).

On the other hand, Till has competed in two divisions welterweight and middleweight and has a record of 18-5-1 (Draw). His record includes 18 wins (10 via knockout, 2 via submission, 6 via decision), 5 losses (1 via knockout, 3 via submission, 1 via decision) and 1 draw. His last fight was against Dricus du Plessis which took place at UFC 282 in the year 2022.

It is interesting to note that ‘Borz’ is a hot prospect in the UFC whereas Till hasn’t entered the octagon since his loss in 2022. Moreover, post Chimaev’s win at UFC 294 his next potential bout is still not confirmed. Amidst this uncertainty, fans will have to wait and watch how things turn out for both these fighters.