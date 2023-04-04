“So Is Your Mother”: Shaquille O’Neal Gets Brutal With Dave Portnoy Over His Remark on Catlin Clark & Angel Reese Incident

In the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship game, the LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 to earn their first-ever national championship. It ended up becoming one of the most viewed women’s basketball games ever. Angel Reese, however, gained notoriety for making fun of Caitlin Clark during the match. Reese pointed at her ring finger and gestured as if to say, “You Can’t See Me,” a taunt made popular by WWE star John Cena. Reese mimicked Clark’s taunting motion she used in her previous match. Yet, only Reese is facing criticism for her antics on social media.

One of the notable critics of the LSU Tigers’ star is Barstool Sports, an American media company’s founder David Portnoy. He called Reese’s gesture a classless act. However, despite the criticism, many have also come in support of Reese, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say to Dave Portnoy over his Catlin Clark-Angel Reese comment?

Angel Reese’s actions irked David Portnoy during the match. It clearly didn’t settle well with the Barstool Sports founder. He took to his official Twitter account and wrote, “Classless piece of shit,” on SporstCenter’s post.

The NBA great Shaquille O’Neal took notice of Portnoy’s remarks and quickly responded to him by taking things far. He replied, “and so is your mother,” on the post. Moments later, Portnoy responded to Shaq’s comment and wrote, “Boom Roasted.”

Many even accused the Barstool Sports founder of racism for his comments on Reese. However, in a later uploaded video, Portnoy clarified that his comment had nothing to do with race.

He further added that he was fine with the trash-talking. The only thing that didn’t sit well with him was Reese following Clark for over 15 seconds while doing the gesture.

Shaquille O’Neal was not the only person to call out Dave Portnoy for his comments. Even the adult movie star Kendra Lust weighed in on his remarks on Twitter.

Kendra Lust criticizes Dave Portnoy

One of the most famous adult film stars, Kendra Lust, is an avid sports follower. As seen on her Twitter account, Lust follows a couple of sports religiously, including NFL, MMA, Boxing, NBA, and more. She also shares her opinion on the same.

Thus, after acknowledging Portnoy’s comment, Lust was quick to point out his hypocrisy. She stated that Portnoy does not have the reaction when his favorite UFC fighter, Paddy Pimblett, mocks opponents with NSFW gestures.

The English fighter signed with Barstool Sports is often called out for his NFSW actions like exposing b*tt during weigh-ins. Also, his celebration after winning over Jordan Leavitt received backlash. However, Portnoy seemed fine with it and even celebrated with the fighter.

