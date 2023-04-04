Kendra Lust Criticizes Dave Portney Over His Comments on Catlin Clark & Angel Reese Feud: “You Have No Issues When Paddy Pimblett Celebrates”

Kendra Lust had a zealous response when defending Angel Reese from Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy over the former’s celebratory antics against Caitlin Clark. Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers made quite the noise last night as they captured the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship. Reese, however, soaked in the spotlight due to her jibe aimed at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Reese and the LSU Tigers dismantled Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 85-102. Clark had 30 points and eight assists in 35 minutes. Reese notched 15 points 10 rebounds and five assists earning her a double-double.

Although her actions spoke volumes, Reese came under scrutiny for taking a jab at Clark. The 21-year-old forward opted to gloat in front of her opponents. It was considered to be a slap in the face to her opponents by many.

One specific individual who took offense to the gesture was Barstool owner Dave Portnoy. Portnoy, however, was clapped back at by adult actress Kendra Lust. Lust went as far as to involve UFC Lightweight Paddy Pimblett.

Kendra Lust silences Dave Portnoy

Lust has been an outspoken figure on Twitter. The 44-year-old has hit out at critics on multiple occasions, whenever they opt to use derogatory terms to express how they feel. Lust decided to head down the same path once again when she reprimanded Portnoy.

Dave Portnoy wasn’t a fan of Reese’s actions himself. And as the contentious figure that he is, Portnoy chastised Reese. Responding to a video of the incident, Portnoy retweeted the tweet and said:

“Classeless piece of s**t”

Lust wasn’t a fan of the remarks. She clapped back promptly and cited his elation over UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s celebratory frolics over Jordan Leavitt as an example.

Lust said:

“Wait why ? Were they trash talking each other .. do u know ? Things like this is part of the game .. its b ball. You have no issues when @PaddyTheBaddy celebrates in opponents faces ? I don’t either i love him for the sport and ufc .. u celebrate with him.”

As far as Reese’s scenario goes, the adrenaline and joy while attaining a moment like that are unparalleled. It’s understandable as to why she would have felt the need to resort to such measures.

Dave Portnoy’s celebration over Paddy Pimblett’s win

Leavitt and Pimblett had engaged in banter throughout the build-up to their fight. Leavitt had teased that he would ‘twerk’ if he won against the Englishman. Pimblett took offence to the comments and declared that if he were to win, he would ‘tea**g’ Leavitt.

Portnoy’s exhilarated celebration when Paddy Pimblett won against Jordan Leavitt and celebrated was heavily criticized. The 46-year-old could be seen jumping up and down overjoyed.

It goes without saying, Portnoy’s comments are outright hypocritical. In fact, for someone of his standing to blatantly disrespect a teenager on the pretense of her actions over a basketball game is questionable.