Influential Legal Journalist Reveals How Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Used Her Money to Expose Perjury in Response to Dr. Umar: “Funded the Lawsuit”

During his latest appearance on the Joe Budden podcast, Dr. Umar Johnson flamed a huge controversy when he accused Vanessa Bryant of misdirecting her $600 million inheritance from Kobe Bryant. He criticized her for not using a “black man’s money” to empower the black community. However, there are a few who see to the good that the Philanthopist has done, one legal journalist even highlighted one of those actions.

“Vanessa[Bryant] inherited his [Kobe’s] wealth. Is Vanessa Bryant using any of that black man’s money to do any good in the black community? Absofu**inglutely not,” alleged Johnson.

When Budden asked him to produce evidence for the claim, the controversial figure responded, “Vannesa Bryant just started an initiative with three predominantly white colleges, some sort of a sports initiative with Kobe’s money and Kobe’s name, didn’t a single HBCU.”

Dr. Johnson was perhaps directing his ire at the Mamba Program, launched by the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, which is a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant. This program covers Louisana State University, Duke University, the University of Connecticut, the University of South Carolina, and the University of Oregon.

In short, the controversial speaker derided 42-year-old Bryant for neglecting the African American Community. Legal journalist Meghann Curniff took exceptions to these statements and wrote an extensive Twitter thread. She mentioned how Vanessa Bryant “funded a lawsuit that fully exposed the disgusting actions and lies of @LASDHQ regarding the photos taken of human remains”.

On January 26, 2020, as first responders, the personnel of the department circulated the pictures containing the dead remains of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others who passed away during a helicopter crash.

The Department denied the claims and maintained that the photos never leaked. However, the jury found out that this was a false claim amounting to perjury, which is why Curniff mentions that the philanthropist exposed a lot of vital information which sets a legal precedent for families caught in a similar bind. In the final judgment, the jury awarded $30 million to Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester whose wife and daughter also died in the crash.

Vanessa Bryant turned the tables once earlier as well

This isn’t the only lawsuit where the 42-year-old has prevailed. An arbitration legal battle stemmed from Kobe Inc. president Molly Carter filing a suit claiming that the Lakers legend had “verbally promised” her a small cut from Body Armor. Kobe Inc., which was formed by Bryant in 2014, had invested in Body Armor and turned up a profit of around $400 million.

However, the late athlete’s wife filed a countersuit and alleged that Carter, “violated the duty of loyalty and the non-disparagement clause in her employment contract by trash-talking Kobe and his family.”

JAMS Arbitrator Shishir Gupta ruled in favor of Vanessa Bryant and multiple business operations started by Bryant, awarding compensation of $1.5 million, including Attorney’s fees. He also ruled that Carter portrayed Kobe Bryant and his family negatively throughout her tenure. He also noted that Carter has ‘made racial statements about Bryant and Black people’.