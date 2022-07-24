UFC

“Speaking rubbish about Khabib, huh?” – Tony Ferguson examines Khabib Nurmagomedov’s remarks made by Sean O’Malley prior to UFC 276.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony Ferguson
Adeep

Previous Article
BBL Disney Star Deal: Where to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 in India?
Next Article
"It may be Sebastian Vettel's last year in F1" - Ted Kravitz believes $15 Million a year driver could turn down contract extension with Aston Martin