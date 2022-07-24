“Speaking rubbish about Khabib, huh?” – Tony Ferguson examines Khabib Nurmagomedov’s remarks made by Sean O’Malley prior to UFC 276.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s name is never far from Tony Ferguson’s mouth. Sean O’Malley’s UFC 276 weekend recap video showed the latest example of this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



The vlog shows an interaction between Ferguson and O’Malley discussing the bantamweight’s comments towards Nurmagomedov.

O’Malley mentioned in a previous video that some fans will always invalidate his win even if he were to submit Nurmagomedov in the fight. “Sugar” stated this to illustrate the impossible standards he holds himself to.

The vlog posted by O’Malley features incredible behind-the-scenes footage, including a special interaction between ‘Sugar’ and Ferguson. Ferguson made the comments by implying that O’Malley was badmouthing Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“So you were talking about Khabib huh?”

O’Malley responded, explaining what he thought happened:



“Well, I said that even if I showed Khabib, the fans would still say “what if?” They took it out of context like I was saying I could trip him.

The nature of O’Malley’s comments stems from his perception that he will never get the recognition he deserves for his performances. Hopefully, now that he’s fighting opponents more familiar to casual fans, the colorful haired fighter will get the props he feels he deserves.

Tony Ferguson is still watching the Ultimate Fighter season with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Hey Fathead @TeamKhabib Ya’ Done Bidge Eatin’ That Tiramisu Yet?! You Run Your Mouth More Than A Treadmill 🏃‍♂️💨🍃 Quit’cha Bitchin’ & Sign On The Dotted Line So I Can Outwork🏋️‍♂️Ya Again 29-1 🍮 -Champ 🪄-CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # WhatAEunic 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/deO16oYipx — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 10, 2022



The long-running rivalry between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been well documented over the years. The duo have been booked 5 times yet non of them came through.

Nurmagomedov has been retired since some Friday, but the subject of his possible return to the cage is not in the least curtailed. That’s part of what makes a potential season of The Ultimate Fighter between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov all the more exciting.

Ever active on Twitter, Ferguson recently challenged Nurmagomedov about the potential for a coaching battle.

“Hey Fathead @TeamKhabib, Ya’ Done Bidge Eatin’ That Tiramisu Yet?! You Run Your Mouth More Than A Treadmill.”

Only time will tell if the dreams of many fight fans will come true. Or Dana White will keep his word and continue to accept the unfortunate nature of the Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov.

