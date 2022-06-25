Tyron Woodley, the reigning UFC champion, recalls a trademark dispute with the company.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has the choice of featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Wolley left the UFC last year following four straight defeats in the Octagon. He has not fought in MMA since then but has fought in consecutive boxing matches against YouTuber who has become a paid boxer, Jake Paul. Wodley remains outstanding despite his lack of recent fights, which include podcast appearances and improvements in his music career. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, even when it comes to his former UFC teammates.

During the Podcast

During a recent episode of The Residency Podcast, Wodley did something different with Volkanovski copying his video blogs.

“I am a follower. I do everything first and everyone does it afterwards, ”said Wodley. “this is my first vlog, Champ Camp is number one, still the best, but it is the first. Everyone followed me. The first Mlog vlog is Champ Camp. And I wish someone would use it. I had a UFC champion who decided to call his sh * t Champ Camp. (I said), ‘Thank you, Truly I support you, but that’s a trademark, you might want to lower that. Yes I know you don’t know ’. (He said), ‘Ah, cool down, I’ll take you down.’ Volkanovski. I will not call you that because you are defaming my name. “

Woley recently produced his vlogs ‘Champ Camp’ in his two fights with Paul. This included photos of him training with the Floyd Mayweather Hall of Fame before the first game. Volkanovski has a YouTube playlist titled ‘UFC 260 – Champ Camp’, which is probably what Wodley is referring to. Although it seems Wooley does not despise the 145lb champion, he may have discussions with Volkanovski soon if his vlogs are not named differently.

