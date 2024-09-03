Sean O’Malley Reacts as ‘Absolute Bully’ Conor McGregor Escalates Beef With Mockery Online

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor are at it again, trading jabs online in a beef that keeps escalating. After O’Malley boldly claimed he could take down McGregor, the Irishman responded with a string of laughing emojis on his Instagram story, clearly mocking the bantamweight champ. O’Malley, not one to back down, has now called him an “absolute bully” for it.

It’s becoming a must-watch drama in the MMA world, with fans eagerly waiting to see who takes the next shot at whom. For McGregor, this is not anything new, he regularly beefs with people across all weight classes in the UFC and ‘Suga’ is his latest target.

Regardless, the back and forth has fans engrossed as two of the biggest names in the sport are going at each other and it makes for good entertainment.

The issue started when McGregor accused O’Malley of being a cheat for failing a drug test back in 2018. He was actually taking a shot at banned boxer Ryan Garcia for the use of ostarine, a PED in his fight against Devin Haney but ‘Suga’ ended up catching some strays.

Now O’Malley vehemently claims his innocence and has repeatedly stated that supplements he was taking were tainted. However, McGregor did not see it the same way.

The escalation of the war of words led to O’Malley saying he can beat McGregor. ‘The Notorious’ responded to it by sharing that post on his stories with a laughing emojis which O’Malley and his coach discussed during their most recent podcast.

“Again? What the f**k. Man this guy is a bully man. This guy is an absolute bully. He did a laughy face? Damn talk about a dude that is relevant.”

O’Malley has now reached a point in his career where his idols have become his rivals. However, he aims to do something his idol was not able to.

O’Malley aims to separate himself from McGregor

O’Malley has openly admitted that McGregor was an inspiration for him to take up the sport. However, there are parts of McGregor’s career that he feels he can be better at.

‘Suga’ agreed that McGregor is the most commercially successful fighter of all time. However, he has not been a successful champion as he never defended his belt. O’Malley aims to kill two birds with one stone.

He aims to become incredibly commercially successful while also defending his belts.

The 29-year-old already has one defense under his name with another one coming up in two weeks. However, only time will tell if he can get remotely close to McGregor in terms of commercial success.