Start Time Of Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba In 20+ Countries Including USA, Brazil and South Korea

UFC is going back to its Las Vegas Apex facility once again for an all-Brazilian main event this weekend featuring former strawweight title contender, Amanda Lemos and her fellow compatriot Virna Jandiroba.

Despite falling short in her first crack at the title against Zhang Weili at UFC 292, the 37-year-old Lemos is eyeing a stellar bounce back, aiming to get herself in the title picture with a stellar finish on Saturday, July 20.

The co-main event features UFC veteran Brad Tavares Jun Yong Park at middleweight while Cody Durden takes on Bruno Silva in a flyweight bout along with two other featherweight scraps in the main card – Doo Ho Choi vs Bill Algeo & Steve Garcia vs Choi Seung-woo.

Now for the astute fans who want to catch the action online, here are the timing necessary timing details required-

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Canada (ET) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM UK (BST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (July 21) Australia (AEST) 7:00 AM (July 21) 10:00 AM (July 21) New Zealand (NZST) 9:00 AM (July 21) 12:00 PM (July 21) Brazil (BRT) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM South Africa (SAST) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (July 21) Russia (MSK) 12:00 AM (July 21) 3:00 AM (July 21) Spain (CEST) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (July 21) Ireland (BST) 10:00 PM 1:00 AM (July 21) Italy (CEST) 11:00 PM 2:00 AM (July 21) Argentina (ART) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Ukraine(EEST) 12:00 AM (July 21) 3:00 AM (July 21) Mexico (CDT) 4:00 PM 7:00 PM China (CST) 5:00 AM (July 21) 8:00 AM (July 21) Japan (JST) 6:00 AM (July 21) 9:00 AM (July 21) UAE (GST) 12:00 AM (July 21) 3:00 AM (July 21) India (IST) 2:30 AM (July 21) 5:30 AM (July 21) South Korea (KST) 6:00 AM (July 21) 9:00 AM (July 21) Saudi Arabia(AST) 12:00 AM (July 21) 3:00 AM (July 21)

After a rather successful stop at Denver with fan-favorite ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas coming out victorious, the UFC extravaganza is slated to make a stop in Las Vegas before it moves to the massive PPV events.

In the heel of the epic Denver event, Lemos and Jandiroba are tasked with the task of making UFC Vegas 94 a spectacular event while other names like Brad Tavares and Cody Durden make up for an interesting match-up.

While those main card bouts promise a lot of excitement, the main event is hyping up to be a real barnburner.

Jandiroba looks to upset Lemos for future title shot

Both Amanda Lemos and her opponent, Virna Jandiroba enter the cage on Saturday with the win on their minds.

A W at this point is more than welcome for Lemos who just bounced back from a lop-sided title loss to Zhang Weili.

Though, the 37-year-old managed to win against fan-favorite McKenzie Dern at UFC 298. Thus another blistering win against 20-3 will only clear her path for a title bout.

UFC Vegas 94 full fight card this upcoming weekend headline by Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba. (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/QbaplQhg7F — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) July 14, 2024

As for ‘Carcara’ she is looking to emulate her past performance against Loopy Godinez. In fact, she is eyeing a massive stoppage win that would set her up for a crack at the title against the champion.

In her latest to MMA Junkie, Jandiroba spoke her mind and expressed her want for a finish, saying that a decision win doesn’t matter anymore and the former Invicta FC champ is currently looking for a vicious stoppage.