UFC Vegas 94 Bonuses: Virna Jandiroba, Silva, Garcia, and Amil Each Score $50K Extra from Dana White

Before the action heads to Manchester, England for yet another thrilling PPV, the UFC extravaganza made a stop at the Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada this Saturday for an all-Brazilian strawweight main event. Virna Jandiroba defeated fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos to win her first UFC main event, bagging Dana White’s $50k PON bonus cheque in the process.

‘Carcara’ handed the former title challenger a stunning defeat, upsetting the fellow Brazilian with a second-round submission, thus extending her winning streak to four in a row. In fact, the former Invicta FC strawweight champion earned White’s bonus for making quick work of Lemos in their five-rounder. Besides Jandiroba, Bruno Silva, Hyder Amil, and Steve Garcia also racked up the bonuses.

All in all, White’s generosity meant four PON bonuses. While Steve Garcia added one more to the win column, extending the longest active knockout/TKO streak in the UFC, Hyder ‘The Hurricane’ Amil destroyed Jeong Yeong Lee in 65 seconds. Meanwhile, Bruno Silva defeated Cody Durden in stellar fashion, finishing him with a sledgehammer of an uppercut that sent the latter’s mouthpiece flying.

Silva’s blistering KO adds punch to UFC Vegas 94

Brazil’s Silva showed exceptional skill and intelligence against Durden during Saturday’s flyweight bout at the promotion’s Apex Facility in Vegas. Nicknamed the ‘Bulldog,’ Silva’s TKO stoppage of the American earned him his fourth straight win in a row. Following a grueling first round that had Durden as the favorite, Silva surged forward overwhelming the American in a flurry of punches.

Bruno Silva almost just sent Cody Durden’s mouthpiece into the Apex crowd with an uppercut from hell. Great comeback win for Silva 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/moatelEzdo — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) July 21, 2024

He ultimately ended the bout with some ground and pound, following a cracking uppercut that cracked Durden’s chin and dropped him on the canvas. Such a finish earned Silva another $50k bonus, his fourth to be precise from the four stellar back-to-back wins.

UFC’s prequel to UFC 304 was a banger for the fans with finishes being the buzzword. From the looks of it, Saturday’s event certainly was a teaser for the next week’s absolute fire of a fight card.