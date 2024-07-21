mobile app bar

UFC Vegas 94 Purse and Payouts: Reports Reveal Virna Jandiroba’ Earning After Submission Win Over Amanda Lemos

Kishore R
Published

Amanda Lemos, Virna Jandiroba

Credits: IMAGO

36-year-old, Virna Jandiroba pulled off a massive upset on Saturday at the Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada, submitting the #3 ranked strawweight, Amanda Lemos. Her stunning win over her compatriot means a big fat paycheck for the former Invicta FC champ. As per reports from Marca.com, the Brazilian is expected to take home at least $60,000.

While there’s limited data on the fighter’s past earnings, her first main event is expected to sound her glory, given that she has never earned more than $45,000 as a guaranteed salary. The win not only opens the door for a title shot but also increases her payout now that she has delivered the goods on the big stage.

As for Lemos, she will limp back home with the $100,000 dollar cheque along with a bruised arm courtesy of Jandiroba’s submission. Not to mention, White’s $50,000 bonus that the Brazilian pocketed for her R2 stoppage of Lemos.

Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba: Estimated Purse and Payouts for This Weekend's Headliners
Amanda Lemos, Virna Jandiroba
Credits: IIMAGO

With this win, Virna extended her winning streak to four in a row whereas, Lemos who rebounded after a loss to Zhang Weili against McKenzie Dern, will have to find her winning rhythm in the next.

Meanwhile, UFC’s upcoming outing in Abu Dhabi has hit a wall with the hotly anticipated return of Nick Diaz scrapped.

UFC Abu Dhabi: Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque shelved

Fight fans were eager to witness the great Nick Diaz back in action but as it turns out they’ll have to wait a bit longer to see ‘Diablo’ in the cage.

With Dana White and Co. announcing the UFC’s plans for UAE, Nick Diaz vs Vicente Luque was the bout everyone looked up to after the promotion confirmed its plans for the 40-year-old veteran.

The bout has been shelved from the upcoming UFC card in Abu Dhabi after the promotion announced the update on Saturday during the UFC on ESPN 60 broadcast, citing “travel issues” for Diaz and Luque.

In addition to that, Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC commentator, relayed that the promotion hasn’t dropped the fight altogether instead has plans to reschedule the fight for sometime later in the summer although he did not specify a date.

While the welterweight bout was scheduled as a co-main event, the promotion has roped in Shara Magomedov (13-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) and Michael Oleksiejczuk (19-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC) as replacements, booking the duo for a duel.

