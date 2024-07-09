Daniel Cormier Applauds Stipe Miocic’s ‘I Don’t Care’ Attitude Over Jon Jones Fight: “He’s Done So Much”

From being a prize fighter at the top of his game to being able to rack up two belts in two different divisions, Daniel Cormier certainly knows what it takes for the fandom to be drawn to you. DC also had his fair share of feuds during his time in the UFC, with Stipe Miocic standing out as one of his most popular rivals.

This year, Miocic is rumored to face heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and Cormier couldn’t help but talk about his former rival in the build-up to the fight. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, DC praised Miocic’s attitude and claimed he loved how the 41-year-old was determined to take on Jon Jones, and he wasn’t afraid to let the world know about his decision.

“So what Stipe said was hey, I want to fight Jon Jones, I’m going to fight Jon Jones if I’m not going to fight Jon Jones, do what you do. I don’t care. I love that.”

In essence, DC is glad to see that fans adore Miocic’s attitude and his laid-back persona. He also mentioned that he respects the fireman for being straight with the UFC about Jones. Furthermore, the Olympian lauded his former rival for being in a position to work his magic and land the best fight

“I love Miocic taking an I don’t care attitude, I’ve learned that the more you don’t care, the more the people are drawn to you. I see it all the time but I believe this man is in that place because he has done so much.”

While DC could not stop praising his former rival, Miocic got candid last week about the current situation of the heavyweight division. In fact, the fighter insisted that he was more interested in his opponent than the belt on the line.

Stipe Miocic remains stoic – “I don’t care about the title…”

Heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic has reached that point in his career where the belt doesn’t excite him anymore. Now, ‘Bones’ is the only name that has the former heavyweight champion pumped. With Jones in his crosshair, Miocic was blunt and honest on the Jaxxon podcast where he opened up about his UFC return, saying,

“We’ll see, I mean I think I’m done after every fight since my first fight, I want to do this and I’m here again… I’ve been there done that you know what I mean, [and] there’s just one guy [left] on the radar.”

Moreover, when asked about his future with the promotion, Stipe stated that he has had a terrific run and there’s only one name that is left – Jon Jones- before he cements his legacy in UFC annals.