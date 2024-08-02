“STOP GIVING YOUNG GUYS”: Jose Aldo’s Upcoming Fight Against ‘New Fighter’ Faces Backlash After UFC 307 Booking

The UFC is slowly putting together its fight cards for the rest of the year and that means the return of former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. ‘Junior’ will be taking on Mario Bautista at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah on the October 5. Usually, a fight announcement featuring Aldo would be cause for celebration among fight fans, however, this time around that was not the case.

Now, Mario Bautista is a 31-year-old bantamweight fighter who made his debut in a loss against Cory Sandhagen and since then he has had 10 fights in the UFC.

So he will be a handful for Aldo to deal with. This has majorly angered fans, who are now livid at the UFC for once again matching up Aldo with a young up and coming fighter.

One fan said, “Tf is the point of having Aldo if you’re not gonna have him against bigger names.”

Another fan added, “UFC making Aldo fight prospects is ridiculous..”

“Give the man a legacy fight ffs (Cruz vs aldo)”– commented a fan

A fan confident in Aldo replied to the tweet saying, “Aldo coming for that title.”

Another fan had a similar view on the matchup saying, “WHERE IS ALDO VS CRUZ

STOP GIVING ALDO YOUNG GUYS.”

Lastly yet another fan said, “Why is he fighting prospects lmao.”

With fans voicing their displeasure at the matchup, it makes one wonder is Bautista that much of a danger for the experienced Aldo?

A closer look at Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista

Bautista is currently on a roll right now with a six fight win streak and will be aiming to build on that against the former featherweight champion.

What is even more impressive is that three of those wins have come via finishes in the first round itself.

He will also have a two-inch height advantage whereas Aldo will have a one-inch reach advantage. Bautista is extremely well rounded and mixes his game up well due to his excellent grappling techniques.

So, the Brazilian will have to make sure that his defense is on point against the 31-year-old.

Aldo usually absorbs 3.73 significant strikes per minute and Bautista lands 5.69 strikes per minute. Now, while the legend rarely shoots for takedowns or grapples, he is a black belt in jiu-jitsu and could very well use that to to test Bautista.

Also, don’t forget those calf kicks for while they are not as powerful as Justin Gaethje’s, their peculiar soccer technique and Jose’s awkward positioning can be a real task to deal with.