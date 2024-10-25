Tajikistani Fighter Dorobshokh Nabotov’s Brutal Knockout Goes Viral After Exchange With Dana White at UFC 308 Presser

The UFC 308 presser in Abu Dhabi witnessed a peculiar moment when Tajik fighter Dorobshokh Nabotov interrupted the proceedings to request Dana White to sign him! The 25-year-old seized the moment, took his chance, and introduced himself while a visibly impressed White invited him to the stage.

With this video now doing rounds on the internet, netizens have now unearthed the amateur’s AMCFC 108 brutal finish, prompting the MMA community to ask if they have unearthed a gem.

In the now-viral video, one can see the youngster emulating fellow Chechnyan Khamzat Chimaev, carrying his opponent, Murad Abdulazimov, across the octagon only to finish him with brutal ground and pound.

Born in Chechnya, Nabotov spent most of his time in Russia, competing in amateur competitions until he stepped up for his professional debut in 2018. Despite being fairly new to MMA, the Tajik phenom by this time has amassed seven wins, two of which come by way of TKO.

His last win came at AMC Fight Night in 2023 where he defeated Murad Bilarov via a majority decision. While the fighter claimed a 9-0 on Thursday at the pre-fight press conference, credible sources indicate that he is currently 7-0.

Fortunately for him, his pitch left an impression on White, and close-by sources suggest that the UFC President has arranged for a fight in December.

Uncle Dana offers Nabotov shot at UFC contract

As it turns out, White, who was left visibly impressed by the youngster shooting his shot, has told TMZ Sports that he is taking him seriously. In fact, the business mogul has arranged for a bout for him in December in Korea.

White revealed that he’ll be heading to South Korea in December for the latest installment of Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight – a collaboration with a veteran fighter “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, where Nabotov will get his opportunity.

UFC veteran, Korean Zombie has started his own promotion in the country and this is where White wants to test Nabotov. Should he win, there might be a contract for him in the UFC.

“The ‘Korean Zombie’ is putting on a show. He started his own promotion there. December 14, I’m going to have (Jung) put that kid on the card and we’re going to find out what he’s got. If he wins that night, I’ll sign him!”

Can the Tajik impress White and get himself his dream UFC contract? Only time will tell!